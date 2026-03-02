Thomson Reuters Announces Planned CFO Transition

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, today announced that Mike Eastwood, Chief Financial Officer, will retire from the role following a planned transition. Mr. Eastwood will become Chairman of the Board of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, succeeding Jim Smith, who previously served as President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. Mr. Eastwood will also continue to support the company as advisor to President and CEO, Steve Hasker.

Gary E. Bischoping, Jr., will join the company on April 13, 2026, and will succeed Eastwood as Chief Financial Officer on May 8, 2026.

"Mike has been a principled and trusted leader for Thomson Reuters, guiding the company through a period of meaningful transformation," said Mr. Hasker. "He strengthened our financial foundation, sharpened our strategic focus, and helped position the company for long term growth. I'm grateful he will continue to advise me and expand his leadership through the Thomson Reuters Foundation."

Mr. Bischoping brings more than 30 years of global finance leadership experience. His most recent role was as a Partner at Hellman & Friedman, where he led the firm's Finance Center of Excellence, working with portfolio company leadership teams to strengthen financial operations and governance. Prior to that, he held Chief Financial Officer roles at Finastra and Varian Medical Systems and spent more than 17 years at Dell Technologies in senior finance leadership roles, including divisional CFO and Treasurer.

"Gary is a proven finance leader with deep experience across global organizations. He brings the right combination of financial rigor, strategic insight, and operational leadership to guide Thomson Reuters through its next chapter — including the opportunities ahead in the AI era," Mr. Hasker added.

As part of the transition, both Mr. Eastwood and Mr. Bischoping will participate in the company's first quarter earnings call on May 5, 2026.

Thomson Reuters

