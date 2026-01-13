Thomson Reuters Convenes Global AI Leaders to Advance Trust in the Age of Intelligent Systems

Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud, and OpenAI join Thomson Reuters Labs in the Trust in AI Alliance to define shared principles for responsible agentic AI

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, today announced the launch of the Trust in AI Alliance. Convened through its innovation research center, Thomson Reuters Labs, the Trust in AI Alliance brings together leading AI researchers and engineers from across industry and academia with a shared mission: to advance the development of trustworthy, agentic AI systems.

As artificial intelligence systems become more autonomous, ensuring safety, accountability, and transparency has become increasingly critical, particularly in high-stakes professional environments. The Trust in AI Alliance was created to address this challenge by enabling collaboration among the technical leaders driving AI innovation, with a focus on defining what it means for agentic AI systems to be worthy of trust.

With its mission centered on advancing trust in AI, the Trust in AI Alliance is designed to move beyond discussion and toward action. Participants will share insights, identify common challenges, and help shape shared approaches to building reliable, accountable AI systems. With a focus on engineering trust directly into AI architectures, insights and key themes from each session will be shared publicly to inform the broader industry conversation around trustworthy AI. The Trust in AI Alliance's first session will focus on what it takes to engineer trust into agentic AI systems used in high-stakes professional environments.

"As AI systems become more agentic, building trust in how agents reason, act, and deliver outcomes is essential," said Joel Hron, Chief Technology Officer at Thomson Reuters. "The Trust in AI Alliance brings together the builders at the forefront of this work to align on principles and technical pathways that ensure AI serves people and institutions responsibly, and at pace."

Founding participants include senior engineering and product leaders from Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud and OpenAI, alongside experts from Thomson Reuters. Together, the companies will explore approaches to reliability, interpretability, and verification—key factors in ensuring that advanced AI systems earn and maintain human confidence.

Thomson Reuters Labs is uniquely positioned to convene this dialogue, building on decades of experience operating at the intersection of technology, human expertise, and trust. The organization's global role across legal, tax, and regulatory domains offers a practical foundation for exploring how AI can be both innovative and accountable in complex, high-stakes environments.

"Trust in AI systems is essential as advanced technology takes on more autonomous actions in high-stakes settings and industries," said Scott White, Head of Product, Enterprise at Anthropic. "The Trust in AI Alliance is focused on the practical work of making these systems reliable enough to earn the confidence of the millions of professionals who depend on them."

"Building trusted agents requires grounding models in 'enterprise truth,' connecting them to the fresh, verifiable data that businesses run on," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Vice President of Product Management for Vertex AI at Google Cloud. "Thomson Reuters efforts to bring the industry together and define shared standards will give organizations the confidence to deploy these intelligent systems in high-stakes environments."

"We believe in advancing AI that serves people and organizations responsibly," said Zach Brock, Engineering Lead at OpenAI. "Partnering with Thomson Reuters creates an opportunity to collaborate on the shared technical and ethical questions that will shape AI's long-term role in society."

By connecting leading AI researchers, engineers, and institutional thought leaders, Thomson Reuters Labs aims to help shape the frameworks, standards, and shared understanding needed to build confidence in the next era of AI.

