Thomson Reuters Integrates and Offers SAP® Cloud Platform, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP HANA® as Part of Its ONESOURCE Tax Technology Solution, Delivering Enhanced Compliance to Customers

The bundled solutions are expected to provide customers the best of both worlds: Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE solution enhances compliance using global tax intelligence backed by the robust functionality of SAP solutions.

"Today's global businesses need to respond in real time to the constant regulatory changes happening around the world in order to stay compliant everywhere they do business, and throughout the journey of a transaction," said Joe Harpaz, managing director, Corporate segment for the Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters. "Today's announcement demonstrates that Thomson Reuters is committed to providing customers with a robust set of integrated tools and a seamless experience to enable them to not only stay compliant with their global tax obligations today, but to help them plan for what's ahead."

The longstanding relationship between Thomson Reuters and SAP is demonstrated by Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE Global Tax, which has been certified by SAP as integrated with cloud solutions from SAP; the existing ONESOURCE Global Next Tax integration for sales and use tax calculation; and an SAP Pinnacle Award. Thomson Reuters joint demo with SAP at SAPPHIRE NOW® will showcase what the future holds in store for the companies' mutual customers.

Thomson Reuters is a sponsor and exhibitor at SAPPHIRE NOW in 2018. Conference attendees can get a preview of how Thomson Reuters and SAP integrated solutions will help revolutionize analytics, reporting and predictive capabilities. Attendees can find out more during the conference session led by Chris Carlstead, managing director, Indirect Tax, for the Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters, and by visiting the Thomson Reuters team at booth no. 945:

Session: Enhance Compliance with Global Tax Intelligence from Thomson Reuters

Date: Wednesday, June 6, 4:30 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.

Location: Technologies LE523

Description: Discover how Thomson Reuters and SAP are reimagining the way corporations can stay compliant with their global tax obligations today, as well as to plan for what's ahead to meet their global tax obligations in the future. Get an advance look of this future with a demo driven by ONESOURE backed by the SAP Analytics Cloud solution and SAP Leonardo Machine Learning capabilities.

To learn more about the partnership between Thomson Reuters and SAP, visit https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/products/brands/onesource/indirect-tax/sap-integration/.

