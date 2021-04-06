Thomson Reuters Issues 2020 Social Impact Report

Steps Up Action on Diversity and Inclusion - discloses ethnic and racial diversity data for the first time

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters today issued its 2020 Social Impact Report. The report outlines the company's Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) activities and progress in areas including diversity and inclusion, access to justice and transparency, environmental sustainability, and community support.

For the first time, Thomson Reuters has released data on employee racial and ethnic diversity and the company is expanding the number of countries where employee self-identification is possible. Additionally, Reuters News published its first global newsroom diversity report. The company has also set new goals to increase diversity in its senior leadership by 2022, including 45% or more women, 20% or more racial and ethnic representation, and a doubling of Black representation. In 2020, the company was ranked in the Top 50 on Refinitiv's D&I Index, listed as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes and, for the ninth consecutive year, scored 100% in the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.

"At Thomson Reuters, we have made fostering an inclusive culture of world-class talent one of our top three global priorities," said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. "Recently, we joined Measure Up, an initiative to encourage companies to self-report their racial and ethnic diversity data. While we have made some progress, we know that we still have much more to do."

"Diversity and inclusion are just one element of our social impact work, however. Our people and our customers increasingly look to us for leadership and action," said Hasker. "Our products, partnerships and people help to uphold the rule of law, turn the wheels of commerce, catch bad actors, report the facts and inform and educate people, companies and communities globally. From partnering with the world's largest media and technology companies to combat misinformation, to supporting initiatives to stop human trafficking, the work we do strengthens society."

Other highlights from the 2020 report include:

Improving access to justice and transparency

Partnered with law enforcement to help catch human traffickers at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami



Launched a global fact-checking initiative in partnership with Facebook to verify the accuracy of social media content

Supporting the global fight against climate change

Used 100% renewable energy for all operations and will continue going forward



Joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement

Giving back to the communities in which we live and work

Contributed $1 million to the rebuilding effort in Minneapolis following the tragic death of George Floyd and ensuing unrest

Supported the Thomson Reuters Foundation's TrustLaw – the world's largest pro bono legal network – enabling 120,000 lawyers from more than 950 firms and companies to do over $170 million worth of work in over 175 countries since its launch in 2010

The full report is available at www.tr.com/social-impact-report.

