Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with Cloud Solutions from SAP

"This certification builds on the extensive work between Thomson Reuters and SAP Ariba to deliver value by simplifying tax for our joint customers," said Joe Harpaz, managing director for the Corporate segment of the Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters.

SAP Integration Certification is valid worldwide and verifies the Thomson Reuters solution integrates seamlessly into the SAP Ariba environment. Testing is based on SAP-endorsed integration technologies, and stable interfaces that are pre-tested by SAP offer faster implementations for SAP customers.

"We're proud of the collaboration we've enjoyed with the Thomson Reuters team since the launch of ONESOURCE Global Tax for SAP Ariba Solutions in April 2017," said Barry Padgett, president, SAP Ariba. "By earning this certification, Thomson Reuters continues to demonstrate its commitment to our customers' success."

With the launch of ONESOURCE Global Tax for SAP Ariba Solutions in 2017, Thomson Reuters became the first provider verified by SAP to offer a tax calculation solution that could be connected to SAP Ariba solutions.

The longstanding relationship between Thomson Reuters and SAP includes the existing ONESOURCE Global Next Tax integration for US and Canada sales and use tax calculation in SAP ERP and SAP S/4 HANA and a SAP Pinnacle Award.

Developed by Thomson Reuters and leveraging SAP Ariba's API platform, the certified solution enables SAP Ariba customers using SAP Ariba Buying and SAP Ariba Invoice Management solutions to interface with ONESOURCE, and seamlessly and in real-time access dynamic, reliable, global tax content for transactions on the SAP Ariba platform. ONESOURCE Global Tax for SAP Ariba Solutions enables businesses to save time and resources that would otherwise be spent on more error-prone manual processes and put companies at greater regulatory and penalty risk.

To learn more about the certified offering, visit https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/onesource/indirect-tax/erp-integration/sap-integration-ariba/.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

About SAP Ariba

SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 2.5 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships – simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where more than $1 trillion in commerce gets done every year.

To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

CONTACTS

Laura Rojo-Eddy

Public Relations Manager

+1 972 250 8556

laura.rojo-eddy@thomsonreuters.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-onesource-achieves-sap-certified-integration-with-cloud-solutions-from-sap-300637233.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Related Links

http://www.thomson.com

