Thomson Reuters to Present at CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference

News provided by

Thomson Reuters

May 16, 2024, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Eastwood, Chief Financial Officer and Erin Brown, Head of Finance, Corporates of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) will both present at the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
Gehna Singh Kareckas
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 613 979 4272
[email protected]

INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
[email protected]

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Also from this source

Thomson Reuters Announces Sale of Remaining Stake in London Stock Exchange Group

Thomson Reuters Announces Sale of Remaining Stake in London Stock Exchange Group

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) announced today that it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 17.3 million London ...
Thomson Reuters Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results

Thomson Reuters Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024: Revenue momentum continued in the first quarter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics