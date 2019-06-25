Thor A. Alvegard, MD, PhD, Recognized for Excellence in Medical Education

With four decades of experience in the field, Dr. Alvegard is currently active as an associate professor in the department of cancer epidemiology at Lund University in Lund, Sweden. Prior to serving in this role, he was an assistant professor at the university beginning in 1991. In addition to his work teaching with the university, he found success as the director of the department of cancer epidemiology between 2000 and 2008. Earlier in his career, he worked at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and Georgetown University in Washington, DC. During this time, Dr. Alvegard had the privilege to treat the son of former President John F. Kennedy.

A renowned expert in soft tissue, bone sarcoma and transplantation, Dr. Alvegard is a regular contributor of articles to professional journals. First published in Acta Orthopaedica in 1990, he has since been published in such journals as the European Journal of Cancer, Applied Immunohistochemistry & Molecular Morphology, Acta Oncologica and the Journal of Clinical Oncology, among others. Most recently, Dr. Alvegard's essay, entitled "The Scandinavian Sarcoma Group Central Register: 6,000 Patients After 25 Years of Monitoring of Referral and Treatment of Extremity and Trunk Soft-Tissue Sarcoma," was published in Acta Orthopaedica in 2017.

Alongside his primary responsibilities, Dr. Alvegard has contributed much to the Scandinavian Sarcoma Group, where he spent time on the board of directors, as an economic advisor and as the chair. Presently, he holds the title of honorary chair of the group. From 1999 to 2002, he was an active member of the Connective Tissue Oncology Society in Chicago. To remain up to date with developments in his field, he maintains affiliation with a number of professional organizations. A member of the European Musculo-Skeletal Oncology Society, Dr. Alvegard holds further membership with the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Prior to embarking on his career, Dr. Alvegard pursued an education at the Free University of Berlin in Germany, where he earned a Doctor of Medicine in 1968. Following this accomplishment, he continued his studies and obtained a Doctor of Philosophy from Lund University in 1989. Having accomplished much over the course of his career, he is particularly proud of his research in prognostic factors in soft tissue sarcoma, high dose chemotherapy, bone marrow transplantation and total body irradiation. Notably, he was the first to introduce bone marrow transplantation in 1983. In light of all his accomplishments, Dr. Alvegard was presented with an Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 and has previously been featured in Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare and Who's Who in the World.

