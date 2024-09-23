THOR Industries and Harbinger Collaborate to Deliver the World's First Hybrid Class A Motorhome

THOR Industries

Sep 23, 2024

Debut of the hybrid medium-duty chassis highlights THOR's leadership in innovation and commitment to electrifying the future of RVs

●       Built on Harbinger's electric medium-duty chassis, the hybrid platform delivers an estimated 500 miles of range

●       Confident and powerful acceleration for merging and mountain driving  

●       Smooth ride, handling, and steering via independent double-wishbone front suspension and steer-by-wire system  

●       Thoughtful and highly integrated power system simplifying energy management and extending time off grid

●       Ability to serve as a home backup power source and charge other battery powered devices, including eBikes and power tools  

ELKHART, Ind. and GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) reinforced its position as the recreational vehicle (RV) industry innovation leader by unveiling the world's first hybrid Class A motorhome, the THOR Test Vehicle. The vehicle is built on an electric vehicle (EV) platform developed by EV manufacturer Harbinger. THOR and Harbinger collaborated to integrate a low-emissions gasoline range extender that can recharge the electric battery system, delivering an estimated 500 miles of range. RVs utilizing the hybrid platform will be commercially available in 2025 from the THOR family of companies and are expected to qualify as a Near-Zero Emission Vehicle (NZEV) under the Advanced Clean Truck legislation, adopted by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

"Electrification will play a central role in the future of mobility, including RVing," said THOR Industries President and CEO Bob Martin. "This first-of-its-kind hybrid platform and our ongoing collaboration with Harbinger are reinforcing THOR's leadership in this segment and creating major points of product differentiation for our family of companies."

THOR's Test Vehicle is a demonstration hybrid RV constructed on a Harbinger platform, which was purpose-built for the unique range requirements of the RV industry, exclusively for THOR. This is the first electrified chassis explicitly designed to power Class A motorhomes and was designed to alleviate range anxiety and deliver the ultimate in travel freedom and sustainability.

The hybrid chassis is powered by a 140-kWh battery pack, a low-emissions gasoline range extender that recharges the battery, and solar rooftop. The platform's 800-volt electrical architecture allows for rapid charging at DC Fast Charger locations, which facilitates more time on the road. The batteries can also be charged at traditional campsites, via the range extender, and solar power, whether on the road or off-grid camping.

The hybrid platform can also serve as a backup home power source and could one day allow owners to sell power stored in the vehicle back to the grid.  

The Test Vehicle's electric powertrain delivers excellent acceleration and torque, offering up to twice the torque of a diesel engine, for confident highway driving on mountain roads and through rough terrain.

The platform's design innovations go beyond the powertrain. Harbinger's chassis includes all major vehicle systems of an electric vehicle, including drivetrain, high voltage battery system, steering, brakes, and more. Its double-wishbone front suspension, steer-by-wire system, and class-leading Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features provide a safe, smooth ride and excellent handling, even in a large vehicle.

"We founded Harbinger with a mission to modernize the medium-duty vehicle industry with our world-class electric chassis," said Harbinger CEO and Co-Founder John Harris. "Our collaboration with THOR and their family of companies allows us to help advance the RV sector and lay the groundwork for products that will enhance the RVing experience."

The THOR Test Vehicle is available for dealer test drives on THOR's RV Experience Track at the Elkhart Dealer Open House, the largest dealer event in North America, starting Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Elkhart, Indiana. RV dealers from across the continent will have the opportunity to experience the future of RVing and help guide the path to market for this exclusive product.

The THOR-Harbinger partnership and the world's first hybrid Class A platform will truly allow RVers to Go Everywhere. Stay Anywhere®.

Please find media assets here.

About THOR Industries
THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest RV manufacturer. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit https://www.thorindustries.com/.

About Harbinger
Harbinger is a commercial electric vehicle (EV) company on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial and specialty vehicles, Harbinger is bringing a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced at parity to traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles. Harbinger: familiar form, revolutionary foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com. You can find the company press kit HERE.

THOR Industries

