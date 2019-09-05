THOR Industries And KOA Care Camps Recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month And Enter 4TH Year Of Partnership

ELKHART, Ind., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, THOR Industries, Inc .™ announced it is partnering with KOA Care Camps for the fourth consecutive year. Supporting THOR's commitment to connect people with the outdoors, and families with each other, the partnership provides exciting outdoor camping experiences to families who have a child fighting cancer. THOR, the world's largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer, was the first RV industry partner of KOA Care Camps, leading the way for countless others to support the organization.

KOA Care Camps support a network of more than 135 oncology camps across the country, serving 42,000 children and their families. The monetary funding THOR has provided over the past three years has supported Care Camps in providing children dealing with cancer positive camp experiences where they receive needed medical treatment while building life-long memories. In addition to monetary support, THOR has also provided Airstream, Jayco and Keystone RVs for use in the oncology camp programs. All camps supported are members of the Children's Oncology Camping Association.

"Spending time outdoors is one of the many joys of childhood, and despite what hardships a child may be facing, they deserve a chance to create those special memories," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries. "We are honored to help support KOA Care Camps and to do our part to lift the spirits of these children through the excitement of adventure."

"THOR contacted us about getting involved with Care Camps four years ago," said Wade Elliott, Care Camps Chairman. "They didn't hesitate to get involved right away by making a substantial contribution and have also provided RVs to camps in the past."

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, THOR is providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to a very special participant of Care Camps and their family. The experience includes an all-expenses paid trip and opportunity to meet a highly sought A-list entertainer. Additional details will remain secret so as to not ruin the family's surprise!

KOA Care Camps will also be joining THOR to help raise awareness for their great cause at the Dealer Open House event in Elkhart, Indiana the week of September 23, 2019.

For more information on donating to KOA Care Camps, please visit: koa.com/community-camping-programs/care-camps/donations/ .

For more information on THOR Industries, its subsidiaries, as well as the brand's ongoing programs and initiatives, please visit: https://www.thorindustries.com/ .

ABOUT THOR INDUSTRIES

THOR Industries (NYSE: THO) was founded in 1980 by Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein with the purchase of Airstream. THOR Industries went public in 1984, and since that time THOR has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Today, Elkhart, IN-based THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of RVs. For more information, please visit: https://www.thorindustries.com/ .

ABOUT KOA CARE CAMPS

Care Camps is here to bring hope, healing and outright fun for kids with cancer and their families. Working together, Care Camps partners help raise funds for a compelling cause: to send children affected by cancer to medically supervised camps where they have a wonderful time in the great outdoors with other kids who understand what they're going through. They do it all while receiving the treatments they need. Until cancer is a memory, Care Camps will continue to help these great kids make joyful memories of their own. Since 1984, Care Camps has raised over $15 million so kids can attend camp free of charge. In 2019, $1.5 million in operating and capital grants was disbursed serving 42,000 children and family members.

For more information about Care Camps, please visit www.koacarecamps.org.

SOURCE THOR Industries, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.thorindustries.com

