THOR Industries Announces National Forest Foundation Multi-Year Partnership

ELKHART, Ind., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 40 years, THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) has made it easier and more enjoyable for families to connect with nature, and one another, throughout America's National Forest System. Today, THOR, the world's largest recreational vehicle manufacturer, strengthened that connection by announcing a multi-year partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service.

America's National Forest and Grasslands cover 193 million acres in the United States, over 8% of the nation's land, and offer a robust range of activities and opportunities free of entrance fees. The lands supply clean drinking water to 123 million Americans, in addition to providing 90,000 campsites (more than 33,000 RV accessible), 148,000 miles of dog-friendly trails, 4,400 miles of wild and scenic rivers, allow RV boondocking and include sought-after ski areas such as Vail Mountain Resort, Telluride Ski Resort, Breckenridge and Mt. Baker Ski Area.

The NFF will utilize THOR's gift to improve recreation sites and campgrounds, and help to make them more sustainable – critical efforts to ensure families are able to camp and enjoy our public lands for generations to come. The funding will also help engage youth in conservation work and engage groups and volunteers to help improve forest health.

"Across the THOR family of brands, our purpose is to connect people with the outdoors, and families with each other," said THOR President and CEO Bob Martin. "We believe the National Forest System offers unrivaled accessibility and an incredible assortment of activities and outdoor exploration options that are impactful and meaningful for the entire outdoor community. We are honored to support the work of the NFF and are thrilled to partner to improve forest health and American's outdoor experiences."

"This pledge demonstrates the deep commitment that THOR has to our National Forests," stated Mary Mitsos, NFF President. "We are proud and excited to kick off this partnership and are grateful that THOR is helping us accomplish our mission to engage Americans in promoting the health and public enjoyment of our National Forest System."

