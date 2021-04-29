THOR Industries Celebrates Fifth Year Of Partnership With Care Camps

ELKHART, Ind., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) announced their continued commitment to support children dealing with cancer for the fifth consecutive year with a financial donation to Care Camps. The outdoor camping experience exclusively for children diagnosed with cancer enables campers to have fun, memorable outdoor experiences while receiving medical treatment.

In 2015, THOR Industries, the world's largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer, led the way as Care Camps' first RV industry partner. THOR's continued support of Care Camps builds upon its dedication to make a lasting impact by connecting people with nature. In addition to monetary support, THOR has also provided Airstream, Jayco and Keystone RVs to Care Camps for use in camp programs.

"Care Camps is incredibly grateful for the dedication and ongoing support THOR has shown to our kids," said Care Camps Director of Development, Jennifer Mercer. "When the need for funding grew, THOR was the very first RV company that stepped up and joined the cause to help more children with cancer experience the healing power of the outdoors. Because of THOR's generosity, Care Camps is able to help thousands of children explore the joys of nature, while building the next generation of kids who love the outdoors and camping."

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Care Camps was able to provide adapted programming to thousands of children and their families—holding events including virtual gatherings and 'Camp-in-a-Box' programs, which sent Care Camps items directly to the homes of families.

"Every child deserves to create lasting memories no matter what challenges they may be facing or where they're at in their journey," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries. "We are grateful for the efforts and the creativity of Care Camps, and we remain committed to providing the children they serve with adventures and experiences which will last a lifetime."

Care Camps is a non-profit charity that supports 135 oncology camps which serve 42,000 children and their families. Through donor generosity, Care Camps is able to promise a completely free experience for all campers, regardless of race, disability or socioeconomic status. The camp provides kids who normally wouldn't be able to go camping with happiness, hope, and connections with others that can empathize with them. At Care Camps, kids with cancer get to forget about the chemo and the radiation and "just be a kid".

If you are interested in joining THOR in their support of Care Camps, please contact Care Camps at [email protected] or call 406-671-0447.

For more information on THOR Industries, and its ongoing programs and initiatives, please visit: www.thorindustries.com

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest RVs manufacturer. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit https://www.thorindustries.com/ .

About Care Camps

Care Camps is a non-profit organization that serves kids in every community throughout the US and Canada and strives to ensure every child with cancer has the chance to experience the healing power of the outdoors at no cost to their family, regardless of race, disability, or socioeconomic status. Through Care Camps, kids who would never have had the chance to go camping are exposed to the wonders of the outdoors, creating a love of nature and memories that last a lifetime.

