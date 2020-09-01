THOR Industries Commits To Combat Climate Change

ELKHART, Ind., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc . (NYSE: THO), the world's largest recreational vehicle manufacturer, is paving the way to a net-zero future by signing the UN Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C Commitment. As part of its focus on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), the Company has pledged net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets by 2050 to help meet a 1.5°C future.

The goal of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign is to encourage companies to set emissions reduction targets consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Entering the initial phase of the commitment, THOR will develop and publish a plan within two years detailing the specific actions it will be taking to achieve net-zero emissions. The plan will be backed by interim science-based targets.

"Signing the Business Ambition for 1.5°C Commitment is the first critical step to ensure responsible and sustainable global operations across the THOR family of companies," stated Bob Martin, THOR President and CEO. "Our mission is to connect people with the outdoors, and families with each other. Our efforts to become greenhouse gas net-neutral will play an important role in making sure the outdoors remain available and desirable for generations of RVers to come."

Further emphasizing its commitment to ESG, THOR established a new senior management role to lead the Company's efforts. Chris Workman has been named VP of Global Supply Management and Sustainability. Workman is especially well-suited to the role, and brings more than 20 years of cross-functional business leadership, LEAN expertise, and an educational background in the Environmental Sciences to the Company's drive to lead the RV industry in ESG initiatives worldwide.

"I am excited to be a part of this bold action taken by THOR to acknowledge the environmental, financial and social risks presented by climate change," stated Workman. "It is our goal to be an industry leader in ESG, and this is a significant first step to deliver on the vision. We can't do this alone, and combining the responsibilities of global supply management with sustainability creates a unique opportunity to proactively engage with our business partners across the value stream."

In accordance with the Business Ambition for 1.5°C Commitment, THOR will publish the plan to meet net-zero greenhouse gas emissions on their ESG website by June 1, 2022.

ABOUT THOR INDUSTRIES

Thor is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of RVs. For more information, please visit: https://www.thorindustries.com/ .

