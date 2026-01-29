THOR INDUSTRIES ISSUES EIGHTH ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Company delivers world's first range-extended electric class A motorhome cementing leadership role in eMobility

ELKHART, Ind., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 45 years, THOR Industries has utilized responsible and sustainable business practices in its operations as its products inspire and empower people to connect with nature and one another to Go Everywhere. Stay Anywhere®. Today, THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO), the world's largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer, published its eighth annual sustainability report detailing the Company's industry-leading sustainability efforts for its fiscal year ended July 31, 2025 (FY2025) across its global family of companies.

"At THOR, our sustainability efforts focus not only on creating more innovative products to minimize environmental impact while using our RVs but also focus on improving our environmental and social impact within our operations, our value chain, and in the communities where our team members live, work and play," shared Bob Martin, THOR President and CEO. "We are committed to making changes now to ensure a sustainable future exists so people can continue to connect with nature, and families with one another, to create lifelong memories."

THOR has taken significant steps in its sustainability journey to lead the way for the RV industry. The introduction of the ENTEGRA COACH® EMBARK™, the world's first range-extended electric class A motorhome, illustrates the successful execution of THOR's eMobility strategy, helping drive lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by developing electric vehicles to reduce reliance on internal combustion engines. The Company continued their innovation, elevating eMobility with the unveiling of Dethleffs' e.home ECO prototype at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. The e.home ECO combines electric mobility and sustainable construction - nearly every component used by Dethleffs in the RV prototype has a lower carbon footprint versus components utilized in traditional RV construction.

FY2025 Sustainability Journey Highlights:

Decreased global Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 36% vs. the Company's baseline Fiscal Year 2019.

Decreased Scope 3 emission by 42% globally vs. the Company's baseline Fiscal Year 2022.

Initiated alignment of the Company's report disclosures with the upcoming European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Submitted the Company's fifth annual Carbon & Climate questionnaire to the CDP to provide visibility and disclosure around efforts to measure, manage, disclose and reduce GHG emissions and water usage.

Installed solar projects at North American operating companies which, to date, have eliminated 4,611 MTCO 2 e – the equivalent to 1,076 gasoline vehicles driven for one year.

e – the equivalent to 1,076 gasoline vehicles driven for one year. Executed a 'zero-to-landfill' strategy at Erwin Hymer Group UK since December 2024, resulting in no waste in landfill sites.

Supported and partnered with over 150 non-profit organizations across the THOR family of companies, including a strategic partnership with the National Forest Foundation, whose mission is to help combat threats to the outdoor lifestyle. THOR is one of the foundation's most significant corporate sponsors.

Honored and publicly recognized in Newsweek's & Statista's lists of "Most Trustworthy Companies in America" and "America's Most Responsible Companies" for a fourth year in a row, as well as in Newsweek's "America's Greenest Companies" for a third consecutive year.

"At THOR, we do not view sustainability as a compliance exercise, but as a core component of our long-term strategic vision," said Todd Woelfer, THOR Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Creating great outdoor experiences is central to our business, and our sustainability focus strengthens our ability to deliver on that mission. Our global sustainability program reflects a deep-rooted commitment to improving the lives of our team members and customers, supporting vibrant and resilient communities, and promoting a clean and safe environment."

THOR's FY2025 Sustainability Report was published in electronic format only and may be viewed on the Company's website at: www.thorindustries.com/sustainability-report.

ABOUT THOR INDUSTRIES

THOR is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of RVs. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit: https://www.thorindustries.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs regarding future and anticipated developments and their effects upon THOR, and inherently involve uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. We cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. Factors which could cause materially different results include, among others: the impact of inflation on the cost of our products as well as on general consumer demand; the effect of raw material and commodity price fluctuations, including the impact of tariffs, and/or raw material, commodity or chassis supply constraints; the impact of war, military conflict, terrorism and/or cyber-attacks, including state-sponsored or ransom attacks; the impact of sudden or significant adverse changes in the cost and/or availability of energy or fuel, including those caused by geopolitical events, on our costs of operation, on raw material prices, on our suppliers, on our independent dealers or on retail customers; the dependence on a small group of suppliers for certain components used in production, including chassis; interest rates and interest rate fluctuations and their potential impact on the general economy and, specifically, on our independent dealers and consumers and our profitability; the ability to ramp production up or down quickly in response to rapid changes in demand or market share while also managing associated costs, including labor-related costs and production capacity costs; the level and magnitude of warranty and recall claims incurred; the ability of our suppliers to financially support any defects in their products; the financial health of our independent dealers and their ability to successfully manage through various economic conditions; legislative, trade, regulatory and tax law and/or policy developments including their potential impact on our independent dealers, retail customers or on our suppliers; the costs of compliance with governmental regulation; the impact of an adverse outcome or conclusion related to current or future litigation or regulatory audits or investigations; public perception of and the costs related to environmental, social and governance matters; legal and compliance issues including those that may arise in conjunction with recently completed transactions; the ability to realize anticipated benefits of strategic realignments or other reorganizational actions; the level of consumer confidence and the level of discretionary consumer spending; the impact of exchange rate fluctuations; restrictive lending practices which could negatively impact our independent dealers and/or retail consumers; management changes; the success of new and existing products and services; the ability to maintain strong brands and develop innovative products that meet consumer demands; changes in consumer preferences; the risks associated with acquisitions, including: the pace and successful closing of an acquisition, the integration and financial impact thereof, the level of achievement of anticipated operating synergies from acquisitions, the potential for unknown or understated liabilities related to acquisitions, the potential loss of existing customers of acquisitions and our ability to retain key management personnel of acquired companies; a shortage of necessary personnel for production and increasing labor costs and related employee benefits to attract and retain production personnel in times of high demand; the loss or reduction of sales to key independent dealers, and stocking level decisions of our independent dealers; disruption of the delivery of units to independent dealers or the disruption of delivery of raw materials, including chassis, to our facilities; increasing costs for freight and transportation; the ability to protect our information technology systems, including confidential and personal information, from data breaches, cyber-attacks and/or network disruptions; asset impairment charges; competition; the impact of losses under repurchase agreements; the impact of the strength of the U.S. dollar on international demand for products priced in U.S. dollars; general economic, market, public health and political conditions in the various countries in which our products are produced and/or sold; the impact of adverse weather conditions and/or weather-related events; the impact of changing emissions and other related climate change regulations in the various jurisdictions in which our products are produced, used and/or sold; changes to our investment and capital allocation strategies or other facets of our strategic plan; and changes in market liquidity conditions, credit ratings and other factors that may impact our access to future funding and the cost of debt.

These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2025.

We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any change in our expectations after the date hereof or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

