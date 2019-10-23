THOR Industries Launches Sustainability Website

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 40 years, THOR has utilized responsible and sustainable business practices to make it easier and more enjoyable for families to connect with nature, and one another. Today, THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO), the world's largest recreational vehicle manufacturer, launched a new sustainability website detailing its environmental, social and corporate governance program (ESG).

THOR believes in doing business the right way – with integrity and fairness, and always in compliance with the law. These business practices are critical to their long-term health and value. As the industry leader, THOR believes it is its responsibility to constantly improve and create a space for others to flourish. It is the Company's hope that by pushing themselves to do more for each other and the environment, it will encourage others to do the same.

"We believe in the 'double bottom line' – financial performance and social responsibility," shared Bob Martin, THOR President and CEO. "We are pleased to announce that our THOR executive management team has implemented a Sustainability Committee to support our on-going commitment to environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, sustainability and other public initiatives."

The Company's sustainability efforts establish a foundation that allows THOR, along with its employees and communities, to grow and thrive well into the future. THOR's ESG program highlights its deep-rooted commitment to better the lives of employees and customers, foster the viability of communities, and promote a clean and safe environment through responsible and sustainable business practices. Ultimately, when THOR products inspire people to travel vastly, build strong connections with family and friends, and develop a lasting appreciation for nature, the Company, its customers, and the RV industry all benefit.

THOR's sustainability website detailing ESG policies, including their inaugural Sustainability Report for fiscal year 2019, may be viewed on the Company's website at: www.thorindustries.com/sustainability.

