THOR Industries Promotes Community Partners On GivingTuesday

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc . (NYSE: THO), the world's largest recreational vehicle manufacturer, is proud to partner with organizations that are dedicated to making a lasting impact through a shared commitment of connecting people with the outdoors. As part of GivingTuesday, THOR launched a social media promotion and website inviting outdoor enthusiasts to help support their partners - the National Forest Foundation, First Descents and KOA Care Camps.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages people and organizations to transform the world each year. Last year alone, $4 Million dollars was raised online in the U.S..

"We are honored to support our partners on GivingTuesday and throughout the year," stated Bob Martin, THOR President and CEO. "Across the THOR family of brands, our purpose is to connect people with the outdoors, and families with each other. Our wonderful partners at the National Forest Foundation, First Descents and KOA Care Camps help make that possible."

THOR is raising awareness and support for their partners on www.thorindustries.com/giving-tuesday and via social media. Learn more about the National Forest Foundation, First Descents and KOA Care Camps, and learn how to donate, on THOR's GivingTuesday site.

