THOR Industries Publishes FY2020 Sustainabililty Report

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 40 years, THOR has utilized responsible and sustainable business practices to make it easier and more enjoyable for families to connect with nature, and one another. Today, THOR Industries, Inc . (NYSE: THO), the world's largest recreational vehicle manufacturer, issued their FY2020 sustainability report, formalizing a comprehensive, global approach to sustainability.

"We're excited to continue our sustainability journey, which is an integral part of our culture," shared Bob Martin, THOR President and CEO. "Our commitment to sustainability reflects our ongoing effort to understand and address environmental, social and governance risk by being more proactive, resilient and adaptive. We believe these ongoing sustainability efforts will have a very positive impact on our business, consumers, team members, partners and the communities in which we live, work and play."

As the global leader in the growing RV industry, THOR takes its responsibility to promote a clean and safe environment through responsible and sustainable business practices very seriously. THOR believes that by pushing to do more with sustainable business practices, it will encourage others in the industry to do the same. THOR took significant steps in its sustainability journey in FY2020 to lead the way for the industry.

Specifically, THOR:

Signed the UN Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C Commitment, pledging net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

Announced an interim target of 50% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030.

Set a waste management target of 50% reduction in solid waste to landfills by 2030.

Signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge ™ to reinforce THOR's commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace.

to reinforce THOR's commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace. Created a new senior management role to lead the Company's sustainability efforts. Chris Workman was named VP of Global Supply Management and Sustainability.

was named VP of Global Supply Management and Sustainability. Established processes to collect and measure climate-related risks of GHG emissions, water usage and waste management.

"Our sustainability program highlights our deep-rooted commitment to better the lives of our team members and customers, foster the viability of communities, and promote a clean and safe environment," continued Martin. "THOR products inspire people to travel, build connections with family and friends, and develop a lasting appreciation for nature, and our sustainability efforts are beneficial for our Company, our customers, the industry and the environment over the long term."

THOR's FY2020 Sustainability Report may be viewed on the Company's website at: www.thorindustries.com/sustainability-report

ABOUT THOR INDUSTRIES

THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of RVs. For more information, please visit: https://www.thorindustries.com/.

