THOR Industries Urges Outdoor Enthusiasts to Give Gifts of Nature and Healing this Giving Tuesday

ELKHART, Ind., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc . (NYSE: THO) is leveraging social media and its online presence to encourage contributions to its nonprofit partners this GivingTuesday, December 1st, 2020. Observed on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages donations to charitable organizations in communities around the world.

THOR's partnerships focus on conserving public lands for the enjoyment of RVers and outdoor enthusiasts and connecting individuals dealing with severe illnesses to the restorative, healing and therapeutic benefits of nature.

Donations can be made by going to http://www.thorindustries.com/giving-tuesday and can benefit any of THOR's three nonprofit partners:

National Forest Foundation (NFF) — the only nonprofit dedicated to addressing the challenges facing 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands, including wildfires, insects, disease, preservation and maintenance of camp sites and trails, and funding shortfalls. Visited by millions each year, national forests experienced a double digit increase in use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those living with cancer, connecting to nature and experiencing adventure has been proven to support treatment and influence positive outcomes. One such example is First Descents' Prescribe Adventure campaign, which engages healthcare professionals to empower young adults to connect with their peers through community and adventure. The organization's research shows that its programming improves survivorship, and is reaching young adults earlier in their treatment processes through a growing network of more than 800 healthcare professionals at more than 400 medical centers.

"As a First Descents Board Member and doctor, I've witnessed the power of adventure to transform the lives of adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients. By connecting them with a community of their peers, they're creating a support system that is difficult to find in a hospital or treatment center," said Dr. Brandon Hayes-Lattin, First Descents Vice-Chair and Medical Director of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute's Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program. "Now, with the launch of Prescribe Adventure, First Descents is working directly with oncologists, social workers, nurses and doctors to reach their AYA patients from the very beginning to ultimately address and combat the unique psychosocial challenges of the young adult and adolescent cancer community."

"Working with NFF, First Descents and Care Camps is an honor for the THOR family of companies. We know from our own experiences that nature is a great connector and healer, regardless of who you are or where you are from. We hope others who are passionate about nature and its healing power will join in our support of these organizations on GivingTuesday," said Bob Martin, THOR President and CEO.

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that represent the world's largest RVs manufacturer. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit https://www.thorindustries.com/ .

