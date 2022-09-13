THOR Launches its First ETF

GREENSBURG, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Financial Technologies ("THOR") today announced the launch of its first exchange-traded fund (ETF), THOR Low Volatility ( NYSE: THLV), an actively managed low volatility equity strategy on the New York Stock Exchange. The introduction of THOR's low volatility strategy as an ETF brings the firms proprietary risk management technology to the masses, seeking to provide investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the THOR U.S. Low Volatility Index.

THOR's Low Volatility Index is calculated by Solactive and invests in large cap equities across ten sector ETFs: financial, industrial, energy, technology, healthcare, materials, utilities, consumer discretionary, real estate and consumer staples. The ETF rebalances weekly to determine if sectors are risk on or risk off; where sector allocations transition into money market funds or cash to minimize negative returns.

"We are thrilled to launch our first publicly traded offering and even more excited about our fund product pipeline," said Brad Roth, founder and CIO at THOR Financial Technologies. "THLV delivers one of our flagship investment strategies in a low-cost vehicle to help meet investor needs as they continue to seek low volatile investments capable of producing alpha."

THOR utilizes a mix of non-traditional sciences to make investment decisions, relying on automated decision making to deploy investments quickly and without bias.

"THLV is an existing strategy from THOR used by many advisors on our model marketplace," added Kyle Wiggs, co-founder at UX Wealth Partners. "The launch of this model as an ETF is based off of the ongoing advisor demand we're experiencing for THOR's low volatility strategies, as well as research through our partnership, to leverage data, analytics and an AI-driven investment engine to help de-risk portfolios."

THOR's founding team brings decades of experience in portfolio construction, investment advice, and wealth management research to investors. Brad Roth and Cameron Roth are the portfolio managers for THLV, which is supported by a board of trustees that includes Akhil Lodha, CEO of StratiFi, Rasheed Hammouda, head of product at Alternativ, and John Cooper, a Private Equity Advisor and former Morgan Stanley Managing Director.

About THOR Financial Technologies

THOR Financial Technologies, LLC provides investment solutions that deploys portfolios in a more intelligent way with a main focus on managing risk. THOR supports forward-thinking financial advisors and investors who believe cutting edge research is essential to access differentiated and productive investment technology.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling toll free 800-974-6964.

Investing in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objective. While the shares of ETFs are trade-able on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective.

THOR Low Volatility Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and THOR Trading Advisors, LLC are separate and unaffiliated.

THOR Trading Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

