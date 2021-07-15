Thor Motor Coach Teams Up with Actor/Producer Jaime Camil

ELKHART, Ind., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaime Camil, one of the most influential Latin American figures globally, teams up with Thor Motor Coach for a new motorhome.

Camil has worn many hats during his career in the entertainment industry, including singer, actor, director and producer. He has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including a two-time Teen Choice Award winner for acting in the CW comedy series "Jane the Virgin." Most recently, Camil is the executive producer and star of CBS' sitcom, "Broke," which premiered in April of last year. Up next, Jaime stars in the new Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!" which premieres July 16th on the platform opposite Keegan- Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming. Though Camil has played numerous parts, he now steps into his latest role as the owner of a Vegas® Class A motorhome, provided by Thor Motor Coach.

During the pandemic, Camil rented a motorhome and fell in love with the lifestyle. "Of course, exploring is amazing, but making memories with my family is what I'm looking forward to the most," Camil said. He also liked the unique experience that an RV provides. "I like that I wasn't subjected to a hotel and flights; you can just drive," Camil said.

Camil is set to take off with his wife, artist and entrepreneur Heidi Balvanera, and their two children (Elena and Jaime III) in a Vegas Class A RUVTM. As one of the smallest Class A motorhomes available from Thor Motor Coach, Vegas is ideal for a first-time RV owner like Camil. "Thor Motor Coach and the Vegas are the best things for my family," Camil said. Features that he liked about the Vegas Class A were its maneuverability, towing capacity, and knowing it's spacious enough for his family of four.

