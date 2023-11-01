Thoracic Catheters Market size to grow by USD 189.62 million from 2023 to 2028, North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thoracic catheters market is expected to grow by USD 189.62 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Application (Pleural effusion, Pneumothorax, and Others), Product (Accessories and Catheters), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America accounts for 41% of market growth. The US is the major contributor to the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the wide coverage of healthcare insurance, an increase in R&D expenditure by players as well as increased adoption of technologically advanced products. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thoracic Catheters Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd., Argon Medical Devices Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Diversatek Inc., Getinge AB, intra special catheters GmbH, Koc Holding AS, LivaNova Plc, Medela AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., PASCO Inc., Redax S.p.A., Rocket Medical Plc, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., and Vygon SAS

ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd - The company offers thoracic catheters with a chest drainage catheter system.

Thoracic Catheters Market: Segmentation Analysis

The pleural effusion segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The pleural effusion segment comprises a medical condition in which excess fluid builds up between the parietal and visceral pleural surfaces of the pleura outside the lungs.

Thoracic Catheters Market: Driver & Trend:

Increasing prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural effusion diseases

Rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries

Favorable health reimbursement policies

The increasing prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural effusion diseases is the key factor driving market growth. Pneumothorax (collapsed lung) can be referred to as a thoracic disorder that occurs when the air is trapped in the pleural cavity between the lungs and the chest wall. Moreover, pleural effusion is caused due to cirrhosis, heart failure, pulmonary embolism, lung cancer, breast cancer, kidney disease, bleeding, tuberculosis, and autoimmune disease.

Technological advances in thoracic catheters are the primary trend shaping the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this Thoracic catheter market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the thoracic catheters market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the thoracic catheters market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the thoracic catheters market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of thoracic catheters market companies.

