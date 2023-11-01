Thoracic Catheters Market size to grow by USD 189.62 million from 2023 to 2028, North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

01 Nov, 2023, 18:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thoracic catheters market is expected to grow by USD 189.62 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Application (Pleural effusion, Pneumothorax, and Others), Product (Accessories and Catheters), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America accounts for 41% of market growth. The US is the major contributor to the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the wide coverage of healthcare insurance, an increase in R&D expenditure by players as well as increased adoption of technologically advanced products. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thoracic Catheters Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thoracic Catheters Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd., Argon Medical Devices Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Diversatek Inc., Getinge AB, intra special catheters GmbH, Koc Holding AS, LivaNova Plc, Medela AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., PASCO Inc., Redax S.p.A., Rocket Medical Plc, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., and Vygon SAS

ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd - The company offers thoracic catheters with a chest drainage catheter system.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Thoracic Catheters Market: Segmentation Analysis
  • The pleural effusion segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The pleural effusion segment comprises a medical condition in which excess fluid builds up between the parietal and visceral pleural surfaces of the pleura outside the lungs.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Thoracic Catheters Market: Driver & Trend:

  • Increasing prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural effusion diseases
  • Rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries
  • Favorable health reimbursement policies

The increasing prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural effusion diseases is the key factor driving market growth. Pneumothorax (collapsed lung) can be referred to as a thoracic disorder that occurs when the air is trapped in the pleural cavity between the lungs and the chest wall. Moreover, pleural effusion is caused due to cirrhosis, heart failure, pulmonary embolism, lung cancer, breast cancer, kidney disease, bleeding, tuberculosis, and autoimmune disease.

Technological advances in thoracic catheters are the primary trend shaping the growth of the market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The graduated cylinder market size is estimated to grow by USD 534.46 million at a CAGR of 8.92% between 2023 and 2028. 

The laryngeal cancer therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 575.25 million at a CAGR of 5.43% between 2022 and 2027. 

What are the key data covered in this Thoracic catheter market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the thoracic catheters market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the thoracic catheters market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the thoracic catheters market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of thoracic catheters market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by  Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Europe Power Tools Market Size to increase by USD 2.57 billion during 2023-2028- Technavio

Europe Power Tools Market Size to increase by USD 2.57 billion during 2023-2028- Technavio

The power tools market in Europe size is expected to grow by USD 2.57 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
Integrated Stepper Motor Market size to increase by USD 53.22 million during 2023-2028, Need to ensure uninterrupted industrial operations to drive the growth - Technavio

Integrated Stepper Motor Market size to increase by USD 53.22 million during 2023-2028, Need to ensure uninterrupted industrial operations to drive the growth - Technavio

The integrated stepper motor market size is expected to grow by USD 53.22 million between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.