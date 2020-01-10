Thoracic Surgeon Trained in Minimally Invasive Techniques Joins Capital Health Surgical Group

"I'm excited by the continued growth of our cancer care program, and adding surgeons like Dr. Wallace to our team allows us to offer state-of-the-art minimally invasive surgery to a broader range of cancer patients," said Dr. Cataldo Doria, medical director of Capital Health Cancer Center. "Her training and expertise, particularly in robotic surgery using the da Vinci Surgical System, are tremendous assets for the Cancer Center and reassure patients that they don't have to travel far to get advanced treatment for cancer and benign conditions in the chest cavity."

Dr. Wallace completed her general surgery residency at Georgetown University Hospital and her cardiothoracic surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in Pennsylvania. In addition, she completed fellowship training in minimally invasive thoracic and esophageal surgery at UPMC.

"The ongoing expansion of services at the Cancer Center is a testament to Capital Health's mission of improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves," said Dr. Wallace. "I'm thrilled to be part of an organization that strikes a near-perfect balance between technology and talent under one roof at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell."

Dr. Wallace is part of Capital Health Surgical Group, a multispecialty surgical practice comprised of experienced surgeons who are experts in the surgical fields of acute care, bariatrics, breast, colorectal, general, gynecological oncology, hepato-pancreato-biliary, thoracic, vascular and surgical critical care.

Meet Dr. Wallace

Before joining Capital Health, Dr. Wallace was a thoracic surgeon at Piedmont Heart Institute, part of Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, GA. She has participated in research in the areas of thoracic oncology at University of Pennsylvania, cardiovascular biology at Harvard School of Public Health, rheumatology and immunology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and nephrology at Boston Children's Hospital. Some of her research has been published in medical journals and presented at numerous medical conferences.

Before joining Capital Health, Dr. Wallace was a thoracic surgeon at Piedmont Heart Institute, part of Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, GA. She has participated in research in the areas of thoracic oncology at University of Pennsylvania, cardiovascular biology at Harvard School of Public Health, rheumatology and immunology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and nephrology at Boston Children's Hospital. Some of her research has been published in medical journals and presented at numerous medical conferences.

Dr. Wallace is currently secretary of the Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society. She serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force of the Society of Thoracic Surgery. In addition, she is a member of the Women in Thoracic Surgery and Association of Women Surgeons. Her current research interests include racial disparities in the surgical management of thoracic cancers and clinical outcomes as they pertain to minimally invasive approaches to pulmonary and esophageal surgery.

