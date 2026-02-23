Thorben Hett Returns to Pinegrove as Managing Partner to co-Lead Venture Fund Investments, Co-commitments, and Co-investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinegrove Venture Partners ("Pinegrove") is pleased to announce that Thorben Hett has rejoined the firm as Managing Partner, based in San Francisco. Thorben will work alongside Aaron Gershenberg and Sulu Mamdani to help lead Pinegrove's long-standing, 25-year performing venture program, with a focus on venture fund investments, co-commitments, and co-investments. His return underscores the firm's continued commitment to fostering enduring partnerships and driving value with limited partners, general partners, and founders across the innovation ecosystem.

Thorben brings more than twenty-five years of global venture capital investing experience, and a twenty-year history with Pinegrove. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Five Arrows Global Technology, a technology-focused fund-of-funds that he established for Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co. While there, he was a member of the Investment Committee for Five Arrows Multi-Strategies, helping oversee four different strategies across primary fund investments, co-investments, and secondaries.

Prior to Five Arrows, Thorben was a Senior Portfolio Manager at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), where he managed their venture capital program and scaled it into one of the largest global venture capital portfolios, and where he also oversaw ADIA's sizeable technology buyout fund and co-investment portfolio.

Between 2007-2013, Thorben was part of the investment team at SVB Capital, the predecessor platform to Pinegrove. During that period, he worked closely with many of the same senior professionals who today comprise Pinegrove's leadership team, and he built deep relationships with venture managers and founders that remain core to Pinegrove's network today. This shared history provides strong institutional continuity as he rejoins Pinegrove in a senior leadership role.

Thorben began his investing career with the venture capital investment arms of Sony, Intel, and Bertelsmann in Europe.

"We're thrilled to welcome Thorben back to Pinegrove," said Aaron Gershenberg, CEO and Managing Partner of Pinegrove Venture Partners. "He was one of our foundational team members, and he brings deep familiarity with our platform, exceptional judgment, and a global perspective. Thorben knows our managers and partners, our approach, and the role Pinegrove plays in the venture ecosystem, and his return meaningfully strengthens our senior leadership team. His appointment reflects our commitment to building a thoughtful, relationship- and data-driven approach to venture investing across cycles."

"What drew me back to Pinegrove is its dedicated focus on venture and the unique role the firm plays at the center of the ecosystem," said Thorben Hett, Managing Partner at Pinegrove Venture Partners. "Pinegrove's platform allows me to support our managers, founders, and LPs across a range of solutions—from fund investments and co-investments to private credit and secondaries liquidity—depending on where we can be most helpful. I'm excited about the opportunity ahead to deepen these long-term partnerships across the ecosystem."

About Pinegrove Venture Partners:

With over $12 billion in assets under management, Pinegrove specializes in venture capital fund primaries, co-investments, credit, and secondaries solutions. Backed by HRTG Partners (formally Sequoia Heritage) and Brookfield Asset Management, Pinegrove is dedicated to driving innovation across the global venture ecosystem.

SOURCE Pinegrove Venture Partners