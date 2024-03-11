Thorn Refreshes Brand and Website, Underscoring the Commitment to Defending Children from Sexual Abuse

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorn , a nonprofit that builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse, has refreshed its brand and website to better reflect the scope of its mission. Thorn remains deeply committed to its same mission — to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse — and this evolution is intended to further reflect the organization's commitment to meeting modern challenges with innovative solutions.

"As we unveil Thorn's revitalized brand and brand-new website, we're also sharing a renewed determination about our work and the many ways we will continue to innovate and ensure every child can be safe, curious, and happy," said Julie Cordua, CEO of Thorn. "This new milestone in our organization's journey reinforces our unwavering commitment to leveraging technology to safeguard children in this digital age. This change is not just a facelift—it's a reflection of our dedication to confronting modern challenges with innovative solutions."

The gravity of Thorn's mission is made even more apparent on its new issue page , which details the history and evolution of child sexual abuse. Tracing the origins of the crisis and illuminating essential context helps deepen our collective understanding of the issue in the digital era and stresses the urgency of action, validating the technology and programs Thorn has developed to eradicate CSAM.

Thorn's mix of technology, resources, and research all work toward a safer internet for every child. Thorn's solution Safer allows platforms to detect and report CSAM at scale and work together to end the viral spread of abuse images and video. Thorn for Parents and NoFiltr bring essential resources to parents and children, respectively, enabling open and honest discussions around online dangers and how to avoid them.

The Thorn Research Center encapsulates Thorn's original and groundbreaking research that continues to inform the technology and programs that Thorn and its partners develop, ensuring consistent and unified action where it will have the biggest impact.

About Thorn

Thorn is a nonprofit that builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse. Founded in 2012, the organization creates products and programs to empower the platforms and people who have the ability to defend children. Thorn's tools have helped the tech industry detect and report millions of child sexual abuse files on the open web, connected investigators and NGOs with critical information to help them solve cases faster and remove children from harm, and provided parents and youth with digital safety resources to prevent abuse. To learn more about Thorn's mission to defend children from sexual abuse, visit thorn.org.

