Thornberry Debuts Vision for the Future Through New Look and Website, ThornberryLtd.com

LANCASTER, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornberry, a leading home healthcare and hospice care electronic medical record (EMR) software company, today announced its new home on the web at ThornberryLtd.com, which showcases its updated brand identity.

"Thornberry's unique track record of clinical thought leadership and excellent customer service simply wasn't reflected in the previous branding, and we knew it was time for a refreshed look to further demonstrate our commitment to quality," said Peter Brown, CEO and President of Thornberry. "This crisp, modern look and feel is a foundation for all the exciting innovation on our roadmap designed to equip clinicians with the tools needed for success in the ever-challenging and changing home health and hospice industries."

Thornberry leads the EMR evolution in the post-acute home health and hospice markets through award-winning clinical strengths and client support. The company's continued investment in products and services signals its commitment to providing modern solutions for agencies caring for today's most vulnerable populations.

Brown added: "We intend to utilize our new brand and website to convey our leadership position in the industry and our pledge to the future as Thornberry ushers in the next generation of EMR software services. This is just the first of many initiatives to expand our capabilities and drive value for customers and the marketplace."

Thornberry's market-leading software NDoc is built on the HealthShare Interoperability Platform and has been CCHIT Certified® since in 2011. The NDoc EMR software has been ranked #1 in its category by KLAS Research since 2013 and continues to receive high marks in both performance and its ability to help customers solve practical and operational challenges. KLAS ratings are based on customer interviews covering six experience pillars: Culture, Product, Relationship, Operations, Loyalty, and Value. Customers rank Thornberry highest in key performance categories such as Implementation and Training, Functionality and Updates, Service and Support, and more.

About Thornberry

Thornberry is a leading provider of comprehensive hospice and home health EMR software, improving patient outcomes, ensuring regulatory compliance and maximizing efficiency in medium to large Medicare-certified agencies for nearly 30 years. Thornberry's flagship product, NDoc, ensures that the job is done right the first time, while providing unparalleled time savings with true interoperability. A seven-time Best in KLAS winner in the Home Health category, Thornberry is the clear industry leader in electronic medical records for agencies. To learn more, visit ThornberryLtd.com.

