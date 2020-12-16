Thornberry Names Peter Brown New President and CEO

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornberry, a leading home healthcare and hospice care electronic medical record (EMR) software company, today announced Peter Brown as its new President and CEO.

In this role, Brown will have responsibility for creating, planning, implementing, and integrating the strategic direction of the organization, which has led the EMR evolution in the post-acute home health and hospice markets. He will have oversight in leading significant product enhancements, investing in a world-class team, and building on the superior clinical strengths and client support Thornberry is known for.

The announcement came as founder and former Thornberry CEO Tom Peth announced his retirement as of December 2020. In his 28 years as President of Thornberry, Tom has provided the strategic leadership that grew the business into a leading solution for Hospice and Home Health agencies across the US.

"Peter's customer focus and collaborative management style make him a perfect fit for the Thornberry culture and its history of clinical thought leadership and excellent customer service," said Peth. "Thornberry was founded on the principle that the clinician is the center of effective healthcare, and Peter's experience will be key to increasing Thornberry's innovations in this area."

Brown has more than 26 years' experience in digital healthcare and management consulting, delivering value through products and services that impact client outcomes and provide competitive advantage. Brown has held senior leadership positions at Welltok, Voxiva, KPMG Consulting and Arthur Andersen and has worked extensively with providers and payers in patient engagement, activation and health intervention services. His volunteer work includes the founding of a childhood cancer organization, the Mattie Miracle Cancer Foundation, leadership positions with the national Alliance for Childhood Cancer, and with the MedStar Joint Oncology IRB. He also spent time in developing world markets work with the US Government, NGOs and private Foundations in addressing fundamental health challenges in Africa, Asia and South America.

Brown added: "Home health and hospice care lie at the core of Thornberry's DNA, inspiring continued evolutionary growth and innovation. I look forward to driving key initiatives that expand our clinical and service capabilities, while continuing to deliver value for customers and the marketplace."

Thornberry's market-leading software NDoc is built on the HealthShare Interoperability Platform and has been CCHIT Certified® since in 2011. The NDoc EMR software has been ranked #1 in its category by KLAS Research since 2013 and continues to receive high marks in both performance and its ability to help customers solve practical and operational challenges.

Thornberry is a leading provider of comprehensive hospice and home health EMR software, improving patient outcomes, ensuring regulatory compliance and maximizing efficiency in medium to large Medicare-certified agencies for nearly 30 years. Thornberry's flagship product, NDoc, ensures that the job is done right the first time, while providing unparalleled time savings with true interoperability. A seven-time Best in KLAS winner in the Home Health and Hospice Category, Thornberry is the clear industry leader in electronic medical records for these agencies. To learn more, visit NDocSoftware.com.

