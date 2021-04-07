Thornburg Hires John Bonnell, CFA, as Municipal Bond Portfolio Manager

SANTA FE, N.M., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $47 billion in assets1, today announced the addition of John Bonnell, CFA, as portfolio manager and managing director on Thornburg's municipal bond team. He reports to Co-Heads of Investments Jeff Klingelhofer, CFA, and Ben Kirby, CFA.

Mr. Bonnell will join Eve Lando and David Ashley, CFA, as a co-manager on seven municipal bond mutual funds as well as institutional strategies and separately managed accounts, collectively totaling $9.3 billion in client assets2. Thornburg oversees $23 billion in taxable and tax-exempt global fixed income assets2.

"We are pleased to welcome John to the Thornburg investment team," said President and CEO Jason Brady. "John is an exceptional talent with a background in credit research stretching over three decades. With a focus on selecting the best relative value ideas, John's investment philosophy aligns with our highly active and fundamental investment approach, making him an outstanding addition to the global fixed income team."

"I am delighted to join Thornburg, an investment-led firm with a nearly forty-year history of municipal bond investing," said Mr. Bonnell. "I admire and share the team's holistic perspective to identify opportunities and manage risks for clients, and look forward to collaborating with Eve, Dave, and the entire Thornburg investment team."

Mr. Bonnell has over 30 years of municipal bond investing experience. He spent 25 years of his career at USAA3 where he was most recently a senior portfolio manager and in 2010, took on responsibility for co-leading municipal bond strategies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bonnell held credit research and municipal bond portfolio management roles at USAA. He also spent several years at Strong Capital Management and two years at OppenheimerFunds, Inc. as a senior portfolio manager.

About Thornburg

Founded in 1982, Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $47 billion1 as of February 28, 2021 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with additional offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest and how we're structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

1 Includes $45 billion in assets under management and $1.8 billion in assets under advisement as of February 28, 2021

2 As of February 28, 2021

3 USAA Asset Mgt. Co. was acquired by Victory Capital Management in 2019

