Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust To Host Annual Shareholders Meeting on March 11, 2026

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (the "Trust") (NASDAQ: TBLD) today announced it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders as set forth in the proxy statement on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, beginning at 9:00 am MT at Thornburg's corporate headquarters, located at 2300 N. Ridgetop Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87506.

The record date of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Trust is January 16, 2026. Proxy materials have been mailed to shareholders of record and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission prior to the meeting. Please refer to the proxy materials for all current shareholder meeting details.

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg") is an active, high-conviction manager of equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative solutions. As a privately owned firm and with $56 billion1 in client assets as of January 31, 2026, Thornburg serves institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The firm offers mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, separate accounts and UCITS funds. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico with an additional office in Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call 877 215 1330.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Trust, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the Trust nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Risk is inherent in all investing. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective, and you could lose some or all of your investment.

Thornburg Securities LLC, member FINRA, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thornburg Investment Management, Inc.

NOT FDIC INSURED NO BANK GUARANTEE MAY LOSE VALUE

Media Inquiries

Michael Corrao

Director of Global Communications

Thornburg Investment Management

Tel: +1 505 467 5345

Email: [email protected]

1 Includes $55 billion in assets under management and $1 billion in assets under advisement as of January 31, 2026.

SOURCE Thornburg Investment Management