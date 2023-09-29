Thornburg Investment Management Announces Mark Zinkula as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Thornburg Investment Management

29 Sep, 2023, 11:07 ET

  • Former CEO of Legal & General Investment Management to Lead Thornburg

SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $42 billion in client assets1, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mark Zinkula as its new President & Chief Executive Officer effective immediately, following an extensive global search process. Mr. Zinkula will also join the Board of Directors.

Mr. Zinkula was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Legal & General Investment Management, a global investment manager with $1.4 trillion in assets under management. From 2011 to 2019, he led the firm through significant growth, tripling assets and expanding across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Mr. Zinkula is also a former board member of the parent company, Legal & General, a member of the FTSE 100.

Thornburg Chairman Garrett Thornburg said: "We are delighted to welcome Mark as our new President & Chief Executive Officer. Mark has strong strategic capabilities and exceptional leadership qualities. He has a deep understanding of investment management and an excellent record of driving organic business growth across client channels and asset classes. I look forward to continued success and realizing Thornburg's full potential as a leading investment firm that seeks to deliver long-term growth for its clients and value for all our stakeholders."

Mark Zinkula said: "I am excited to lead Thornburg. It is a business with a rich heritage and an impressive investment platform. Thornburg's innovative products and talented team have a well-earned reputation for delivering consistent investment results for clients over the long term. Together with Thornburg employees, the leadership team, and the Board of Directors, we will continue to focus on providing investment outcomes for clients and expanding portfolio solutions to meet investor needs and objectives."

About Thornburg

Thornburg is a global investment firm delivering on strategy for institutions, financial professionals, and investors worldwide. The privately held firm, founded in 1982, is an active manager of equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions. With $42 billion in client assets1 as of August 31, 2023, the firm offers mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors.

As an independent firm, Thornburg can take on a wide range of opportunities, explore ideas thoroughly and work across strategies to deliver consistent risk-adjusted outperformance over the long term. The firm attracts free-thinking professionals who are eager to pursue investment outcomes beyond the confines of popular wisdom. From nimble operational capabilities to principles and actions fitting of a global citizen, Thornburg's world-class investment platform and team are aligned on strategy to serve investors.

Thornburg's U.S. headquarters is in Santa Fe, New Mexico with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

Media Inquiries
Michael Corrao
Director of Global Communications
Thornburg Investment Management
Tel: +1 (505) 467-5345
Email: [email protected]

Includes $40.8 billion in assets under management and $1.1 billion in assets under advisement as of August 31, 2023.

SOURCE Thornburg Investment Management

Also from this source

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Distribution

New Project Aims to Set a Precedent for the Next Generation of Development Along El Cajon Blvd

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.