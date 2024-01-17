Thornburg Launches Core Plus Bond Fund (THCIX)

Thornburg expands fixed income solutions, adding intermediate core plus bond to strong ultra-short, short-term and multisector bond offerings

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $43 billion in assets1, today announced the recent launch of Thornburg Core Plus Bond Fund (the "Fund") (Ticker: THCIX) to a strong line-up of proven global taxable fixed income solutions. The Fund seeks to maximize total return, consistent with the long-term preservation of capital.

"For over 40 years, Thornburg has been recognized as a leader in fixed income investing," said Thornburg Co-Head of Investments Jeff Klingelhofer. "Our unique team structure and active, fundamental investment process seek to add value across the credit and duration spectrum. The Thornburg Core Plus Bond Fund offers clients a much-needed solution for what is typically a large allocation within an investor's bond portfolio and it fits seamlessly within our investing framework and platform."

The Fund invests primarily in U.S. investment-grade fixed-income bonds with the flexibility to invest in below investment-grade securities and bonds from non-U.S. issuers to achieve its total return objective. Jeff Klingelhofer, Lon Erickson and Christian Hoffmann are co-portfolio managers of the Fund.

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management (Thornburg) is a global investment firm delivering on strategy for institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The privately held firm, founded in 1982, is an active, high-conviction manager of equities, fixed income and multi-asset solutions. With $43 billion1 in client assets as of December 31, 2023, the firm offers mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors.

As an independent firm, Thornburg can take on a wide range of opportunities, explore ideas thoroughly and work across strategies to deliver consistent risk-adjusted outperformance over the long term. The firm attracts free-thinking professionals who are eager to pursue investment outcomes beyond the confines of popular wisdom. From nimble operational capabilities to principles and actions fitting of a global citizen, Thornburg's world-class investment platform and team are aligned on strategy to serve investors.

Thornburg's U.S. headquarters is in Santa Fe, New Mexico with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call 877 215 1330.

