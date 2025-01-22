Thornburg Launches Its First Active ETFs

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $45 billion in assets1, today announced the launch of its first two exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Thornburg International Equity ETF (Nasdaq: TXUE) and Thornburg International Growth ETF (Nasdaq: TXUG).

"We are excited to enter the ETF market and provide clients with an additional means to access our investment solutions," said Thornburg CEO Mark Zinkula. "Each of these new ETFs reflects our long-term commitment to meet client demand for solutions with an active, fundamental investment process and high-conviction approach."

Thornburg International Equity ETF begins trading today and is managed by Lei Wang, CFA, and Matt Burdett. Thornburg International Growth ETF will start trading tomorrow, January 23, 2025, and is overseen by Sean Sun, CFA, and Nicholas Anderson, CFA. Thornburg International Equity ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation, while Thornburg International Growth ETF seeks long-term capital growth. Both funds invest primarily in non-U.S. developed market equities.

For over 42 years, Thornburg has been a recognized leader in equity, fixed income and multi-asset investing. In the coming months, Thornburg anticipates launching two fixed income ETFs: Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (Nasdaq: TPLS) and Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (Nasdaq: TMB).

"Thornburg's ETF strategies offer investors flexible, transparent and efficient opportunities to construct and diversify their portfolios," said Global Head of Distribution Jesse Brownell. "The buildout for Thornburg's ETF platform represents significant human and capital investments to ensure our infrastructure is scalable and successful for our clients."

Learn more about Thornburg ETFs at www.thornburg.com/etfs.

The Thornburg ETFs are launched with the support of the Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator, a digital platform that enables Goldman Sachs' clients to quickly and efficiently launch, list, and manage ETFs.

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management (Thornburg) is an active, high-conviction manager of equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative solutions. As a privately-owned firm and with $45 billion1 in client assets as of December 31, 2024, Thornburg serves institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The firm offers mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, separate accounts and UCITS funds. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico with an additional office in Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call 877 215 1330.

Important Disclosures

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information, contact your financial advisor or visit thornburg.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market prices (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from a Fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Each Fund is an actively managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics. If the portfolio manager considerations are inaccurate or misapplied, the fund's performance may suffer.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. Additional risks may be associated with investments outside the United States, especially in emerging markets, including currency fluctuations, illiquidity, volatility, and political and economic risks. Investments in small- and mid-capitalization companies may increase the risk of greater price fluctuations.

Risks associated with investing in Thornburg ETFs may include: (1) New and Smaller Sized Fund Risk, (2) Investment Adviser Risk and (3) Derivatives Risk.

Additional risks associated with investing in TXUE and TXUG may include: (1) Equity Risk, (2) Risks Affecting Specific Countries or Regions and (3) Market and Economic Risk.

Additional risks associated with investing in TXUG may include: (1) Growth Company Risk and (2) Small and Mid-Cap Company Risk.

Additional risks associated with investing in TPLS and TMB may include: (1) Credit Risk, (2) High Yield Risk, (3) Interest Rate Risk and (4) Market and Economic Risk.

Additional risks associated with investing in TPLS may include: (1) Emerging Markets Risk.

More information regarding the risks associated with investing in Thornburg ETFs can be found in the fund prospectuses.

Please see our glossary for a definition of terms.

Thornburg ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

1 Includes $44 billion in assets under management and $1 billion in assets under advisement as of December 31, 2024.

