Thornbury Nursing Services Establishes First U.S. Office in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornbury Nursing Services is pleased to announce the official launch of its first U.S. office in New York City. The office, which had a soft opening in late 2019, assists with on-demand placement of specialized nurses in healthcare facilities across New York, including Long Island, Westchester and the five boroughs.

"Our 35-year history of success with top U.K. healthcare facilities and experience placing nurses positions us perfectly to operate in the New York metro area," said Sara James, Chief Operating Officer, Thornbury Nursing Services. "Establishing a presence in New York City allows us to serve a wide range of top providers and attract a diverse base of specialized local nurses who can meet those providers' time-sensitive needs."

Thornbury Nursing Services provides great flexibility to healthcare providers and nurses alike – no minimum contract and shift requirements, and no minimum notice of need.

"There are always incidences that can result in healthcare facilities finding themselves short-staffed at the last minute,' Katherine Cleak, APMP, NFOPP, Vice President at Thornbury Nursing Services, said. "We provide our clients the peace of mind that if and when these instances occur, they have a trusted partner with experienced nurses to meet their needs at very short notice."

Thornbury Nursing Services currently has positions in hospitals and healthcare facilities in the New York metro area. Its growing network of registered nurses certified to practice in the State of New York includes ER, ICU/PICU, PACU, Cath Lab, OR and dialysis nurses, among other specialties.

To learn more, visit www.thornburynursing.us.

About Thornbury Nursing Services

Thornbury Nursing Services officially launched in the U.S. in 2020 following a 35-year history of excellence in the U.K. Highly regarded for its ability to deliver skilled per diem and crisis response nurses across a broad range of specialties on short notice, Thornbury has amassed a network of nurses who show up when their clients need them most. To learn more, visit www.thornburynursing.us.

