Thorndike Press Presents Session on Igniting a Love for Reading with Youth Large Print Books at FAME 2024 Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorndike Press from Gale , part of Cengage Group, will host a session on how youth large print books can foster a lifelong love of reading and improve students' reading skills at the Florida Association for Media in Education (FAME) 2024 Conference in Orlando, FL. The session will feature Kris Smith, President of FAME and Media Specialist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who will provide insight and best practices on the benefits of incorporating youth large print into library collections.

Session: Youth Large Print: Igniting a Love for Reading in Every Student

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time: 3:15pm-4:00pm Eastern Time

Where: Diamond 1, FAME 2024 Conference, DoubleTree SeaWorld Orlando, FL

Speakers: Scott Higinbotham, Education Sales Consultant, Thorndike Press; and Kris Smith, FAME President and Media Specialist, Buddy Taylor Middle School

Details: Research shows that large print text can improve reading confidence and skill level in students. This interactive session will examine the unique features youth large print offers – such as larger font size and increased spacing – and how it captivates students and enhances their reading experience. Kris Smith, a highly experienced school librarian, will share practical strategies for integrating youth large print into the library.

During this session, attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the advantages youth large print offers and learn how its format can:

improve comprehension and reading skills.



accommodate diverse learning styles and promote inclusivity.



serve as an accessibility tool and transform libraries into more inclusive spaces that inspire reading.



empower an engaging reading environment for all students.

About Thorndike Press

As the leading large print publisher, Thorndike Press from Gale , part of Cengage Group, helps readers of all ages enjoy books. Publishing unabridged reprints in large print format for middle grade and young adult readers started in 1999 and our catalog of more than 1,000 titles grows monthly with high-interest fiction and nonfiction books, including contemporary classics, award-winners and bestsellers. Founded in Thorndike, Maine, in 1977, our commitment to producing high quality, 100% guaranteed large print books supports young readers as they develop the skills necessary to become successful, confident, lifelong readers.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com .

