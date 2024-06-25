Thorndike Press to Host Large Print Book Signing for Award-Winning Author, Neal Shusterman at ALA Annual 2024 Conference

SAN DIEGO , June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALA Annual 2024 Conference -- Thorndike Press from Gale , part of Cengage Group, will hold a large print book signing for awarding-winning YA author, Neal Shusterman. The signing will take place on June 28 during the American Library Association Annual (ALA Annual) Conference in San Diego, California at the Gale booth, #1317.

Book signing details are as follows:

Who: Neal Shusterman will be signing and giving away free copies of his large print edition books Scythe and I Am the Walrus while supplies last.

When: Friday, June 28, 2024

Time: 6:00pm-7:00pm Pacific Time

Where: Gale Booth #1317, ALA Annual Conference, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA

Author Bio: Neal Shusterman is the New York Times best-selling author of over thirty novels for children, teens, and adults. He is the recipient of the 2024 Margaret A. Edwards Award, winner of the 2015 National Book Award for Young People's Literature for Challenger Deep-and his novel, Scythe, was a 2017 Michael L. Printz Honor book-and is in development with Universal Studios as a feature film. His novel, Unwind, has become part of the literary canon in many school districts across the country-and has won more than thirty domestic and international awards. He co-wrote his most recent novel, Dry, with his son Jarrod, and in addition to being on numerous award lists, Dry is currently in development with Paramount Pictures. His upcoming novel, Game Changer, is in development with Netflix as a TV series, and he is co-writing the pilot episode. You can find him on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube or on the web at storyman.com.

About Thorndike Press

As the leading large print publisher, Thorndike Press from Gale , part of Cengage Group, helps readers of all ages enjoy books. Publishing unabridged reprints in large print format for middle grade and young adult readers started in 1999 and our catalog of more than 1,000 titles grows monthly with high-interest fiction and nonfiction books, including contemporary classics, award-winners and bestsellers. Founded in Thorndike, Maine, in 1977, our commitment to producing high quality, 100% guaranteed large print books supports young readers as they develop the skills necessary to become successful, confident, lifelong readers.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com .

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, part of Cengage Group

248-378-3376

[email protected]

