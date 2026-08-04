Thorne Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Procter & Gamble

Acquisition positions Thorne to continue advancing its mission while building on its legacy of science, quality, innovation, and trust

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne, the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG).

Since 1984, Thorne has been a trusted partner to healthcare practitioners and a leader in science-backed health solutions, serving consumers, athletes, and healthcare professionals through rigorous science, world-class manufacturing, and uncompromising quality. Together, Thorne and P&G share a belief that trusted brands are built through a relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and earning consumer trust.

The acquisition positions Thorne to continue advancing its mission to become the world's most trusted personalized health brand by helping consumers live healthier lives through science-backed solutions they can trust.

"For more than 40 years, Thorne has earned the trust of healthcare practitioners, consumers, and partners by putting science, quality, and the people we serve at the center of every decision," said Colin Watts, Chief Executive Officer of Thorne. "As we looked to the future, we kept coming back to one question: What will best position Thorne to continue fulfilling its mission? We believe P&G is the right partner to help us expand our impact while staying true to the values and standards that have always defined Thorne."

"This is an important step for P&G's Personal Health Care business," said Paul Gama, CEO P&G Health Care. "Consumer interest in self-care, prevention, wellness, and personalized health continues to grow, and Thorne strengthens our position in premium wellness with a trusted, science-backed brand that complements our existing portfolio."

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. P&G will acquire Thorne from L Catterton's Flagship Fund. Perella Weinberg served as the lead financial advisor to Thorne.

About Thorne®:

Thorne is the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions built to connect the science of performance with the science of people. As the top recommended clinical brand by health-care practitioners, Thorne offers a comprehensive range of nutritional supplements and innovative technology tools including Taia™ – Thorne's AI-powered wellness advisor – empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness journey with confidence. Founded in 1984, Thorne develops products with high-quality ingredients, guided by clinical research and an in-house team of doctors, researchers, and scientists to ensure every formula meets rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. Thorne maintains a vertically integrated model, setting the industry standard for supplement manufacturing at its own facility in South Carolina. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, 100+ professional sports teams and multiple U.S. National Teams, and over seven million consumers, Thorne is a trusted partner bringing scientific rigor to everyday health and wellness. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

SOURCE Thorne