Thorne HealthTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in delivering innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after market close on Thurs, Mar. 30, 2023. The company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Fri, Mar. 31, 2023, at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the call will be available on the investors section of the company's website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing +1 833 470 1428 (U.S. and Canada), or +1 404 975 4839 for international callers. The access code for the live call is 418469. An audio replay will be available for 7 days following the call which can be accessed by dialing +1 866 813 9403 (U.S. and Canada) or + 1 929 458 6194 (International). The access code for the replay is 547637.

