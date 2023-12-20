THORNE HEALTHTECH ANNOUNCES INNOVATION ARM UNDER THORNE VENTURES

News provided by

Thorne HealthTech, Inc.

20 Dec, 2023, 09:36 ET

Thorne's Core Personalized Supplement and Testing Unit to be led by new CEO, Colin Watts and Current COO Tom McKenna

Thorne Ventures to be led by legacy Thorne CEO, Paul Jacobson, as it Identifies the Next Generation of Scientific Wellness

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, the parent company to Thorne, a leader in developing personalized approaches to health and wellness, announced today that the company has launched a new enterprise named Thorne Ventures to advance the company's focus on innovation and science-backed wellness breakthroughs. Thorne and Thorne Ventures will operate as two separate units that will have a high degree of collaboration. 

Thorne Thorne's personalized supplement and testing unit leverages clinical science, biometric testing, and multi-omics data to create highly efficacious nutritional products for consumers, health professionals and corporations. Healthcare industry and consumer products veteran Colin Watts will serve as Thorne's new Chief Executive Officer. With 30 years of experience, Mr. Watts brings deep experience to this role having served as CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, President of Weight Watchers Health Solutions, Chief Innovation Officer at Walgreens, and Global Operating President of McNeil Nutritionals and Consumer Healthcare, a division of Johnson & Johnson. Tom McKenna, who has been with the company for 14 years, will continue serving in his leadership role as Chief Operating Officer for Thorne.

"Thorne has built its reputation on being a trusted brand known for its science-backed high-quality products, transparency, and clean manufacturing process, and I'm honored to join Thorne at such an important time in the company's history," said Watts. "As an avid Thorne consumer, I am looking forward to working with the Thorne team leveraging R&D, upping our commitment to science and technology, and showcasing our deep portfolio of personalized offerings. There's a lot to be excited about as we continue to scale and I'm looking forward to working in lock step with Paul on Thorne Ventures and the broader strategic direction of the company."

"Our customers know us and trust us for our high-quality products, and we take great pride in that," said McKenna. "The science behind our formulations, the ingredients, manufacturing processes, and finished products are not changing in any way."

Thorne Ventures – Thorne's innovation arm focuses on identifying the next generation of products and services that will advance scientific wellness. Thorne-owned Drawbridge Health and other technologies will operate inside of Thorne Ventures in order to leverage science-backed technology and ideas that can revolutionize how individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

"The preventative health market continues to grow with new technological advances while constantly adapting to what consumers want – personalized scientific wellness focused on increasing one's health span," said Jacobson. "Given Thorne's historical success and focus on the future, I'm looking forward to leading Thorne Ventures which is dedicated to redefining innovative ideas and solutions to help consumers take greater control of their own health. I've always been passionate about scientific innovation, what comes next in the industry, and how we can continue to bring new products that are data-driven and science backed to the market to help consumers be more proactive with their health and wellness."

Both Jacobson and McKenna will continue to serve on Thorne HealthTech's board of directors along with Watts.

About Thorne HealthTech: 
Thorne HealthTech – comprised of Thorne and Thorne Ventures – is a science-driven wellness company that is driven by data and rooted in scientific rigor to deliver personalized approaches to health and wellness.

Thorne – Thorne's personalized supplement and testing unit leverages clinical science, biometric testing, and multi-omics data to create highly efficacious nutritional products for consumers, health professionals and corporations. Thorne VenturesThorne's innovation arm focuses on identifying the next generation of products and services that will advance scientific wellness. Thorne-owned Drawbridge Health and other technologies operate inside of Thorne Ventures in order to leverage science-backed technology and ideas that can revolutionize how individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

Thorne's manufacturing facility is based in Summerville, SC and is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content. Thorne is trusted by more than five million customers, 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams.

For more information, visit Thorne.com.

SOURCE Thorne HealthTech, Inc.

Also from this source

L Catterton and Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Announce Expiration of Tender Offer

L Catterton and Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Announce Expiration of Tender Offer

L Catterton and Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN) today announced that the tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding ...
Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by L Catterton for $10.20 Per Share in Cash

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by L Catterton for $10.20 Per Share in Cash

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in delivering innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.