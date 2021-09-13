Thorne HealthTech Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, today announced the launch of its initial public offering. Thorne HealthTech has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to offer 9,000,000 shares of its common stock to the public. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13.00 and $15.00 per share. Thorne HealthTech also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Thorne HealthTech has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "THRN."

BofA Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as an additional book-running manager.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department; Email: [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) 474-0200.

The registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

