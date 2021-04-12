Thorne HealthTech Partners with PreCon Health, Inc. to Launch First Supplements Formulated for Pre- & Post-Impact Brain Health

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing the world's most innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, today announced a strategic partnership with PreCon Health, Inc., a company focused on scientific discovery, innovation, and advancing safe and effective products that support healthy brain function, bringing to market the first multi-ingredient dietary supplements formulated to support pre- and post-impact brain health. The partnership brings together Thorne's decades of industry leadership and expertise in nutritional supplements with PreCon Health's neurological, athletics and brain health expertise to address pre- and post-impact brain health. Brain health associated with physical impact is a significant public health concern in the United States and around the world.



"We are excited to be partnering with PreCon Health, Inc. to bring to market PreCon Health's pre-and post-impact brain health supplements, SynaQuell™ and SynaQuell+™, Thorne's first venture into brain health," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "Their extensive neurological expertise coupled with Thorne HealthTech's testing and manufacturing capabilities, allow us to apply our unique insights and tools to provide solutions addressing impact-related brain health, a considerable public health concern in the U.S."

PreCon Health Inc's. patent pending formulations for SynaQuell™ and SynaQuell+™ leverage extensive research and target multiple pathological mechanisms known to contribute to the deleterious effects on impact-related brain health. SynaQuell™ is formulated to support healthy brain function, reduce inflammation, and promote cellular energy production and SynaQuell +™ is intended for the same purposes but following potential impact.

"Thorne's commitment to rigorous science and comprehensive testing from start to finish make them a perfect partner for PreCon Health. The partnership will leverage Thorne's commitment and ability to develop supplement formulas of the highest quality," said David Dodick, M.D., Professor of Neurology and Chair of Precon Health. "I am excited that PreCon Health and Thorne will be working together to address this significant need in the field of brain health, bringing to bear the data-driven, innovative health solutions that Thorne Healthtech is able to provide."

SynaQuell™ and SynaQuell+™ offer brain health support for both amateur and professional athletes, active-duty military, as well as millions of individuals who are subjected to physical impact every year in the United States. Both products will be manufactured and distributed by Thorne HealthTech. SynaQuell™ and SynaQuell+™ will be available through multiple channels, including Thorne.com, Amazon and via an extensive network of physician providers across the United States.



Additional information on SynaQuell™ and SynaQuell+™ will become available on April 19 at www.synaquell.com, as well as www.thorne.com/synaquell.

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing the world's most innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improving and maintaining their health over a lifetime. They have developed leading premium, high-quality nutritional supplements through their trusted Thorne brand, backed by rigorous science and comprehensive testing from start to finish. Through Thorne's merger with Onegevity, Thorne will offer health tests that are powered by Onegevity's Health Intelligence Platform, a proprietary, multi-omic platform, which uses AI and machine learning to map, integrate, and understand the billions of dynamic biological features that precisely describe the state of an individual's health.

About Thorne:

Thorne is a health and technology company that seeks to disrupt the prevention and wellness market. By combining testing with nutritional supplement interventions and diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content. Thorne is also a proud partner of 11 U.S. Olympic Teams. For more information visit Thorne.com.

About PreCon Health, Inc.:

PreCon Health, Inc. is principally focused on developing innovative solutions to address the unmet needs relative to brain health. Founded in 2020, PreCon Health is committed to advancing brain health research and establishing an ecosystem of safe, research-based brain health products in support of consumers, patients, healthcare providers, athletes, military personnel, and survivors of domestic violence. Additionally, PreCon has established a 501c3 non-profit foundation to support traumatic brain injury research and victims of domestic abuse who sustain traumatic brain injuries.

