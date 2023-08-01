Thorne HealthTech Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 8

Company Withdraws Participation in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Aug. 10

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in delivering innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (U.S. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the call will be available on the investors section of the company's website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing +1 888 300 4150 (U.S. and Canada), or +1 646 970 1530 for international callers. The access code for the live call is 6156220. An audio replay will be available for 7 days following the call which can be accessed by dialing +1 800 770 2030 (U.S. and Canada) or + 1 647 362 9199 (International). The access code for the replay is 6156220.

The company will no longer participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Aug. 10, 2023.

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

