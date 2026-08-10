THORNE LAUNCHES NATIONAL SPORTS PERFORMANCE CAMPAIGN WITH BASKETBALL STAR CADE CUNNINGHAM

Rooted in Thorne's scientific rigor, transparent formulations, and practitioner heritage, the campaign follows Cunningham's relentless pursuit of excellence, highlighting the routines, preparation, and recovery that make elite performance possible. Known for his disciplined approach both on and off the court, Cunningham embodies the same curiosity, precision, and commitment to continuous improvement that define Thorne, showcasing how science-backed nutrition supports the work that happens long before game time.

"As a professional athlete, I approach everything with intention, from how I train and recover to how I fuel my body," said Cunningham. "Success isn't about finding shortcuts. It's about building habits you can rely on and staying committed to that process every day. Thorne approaches performance the same way I do and helps support the work that goes into showing up at my best."

Featured throughout the campaign are Thorne's NSF Certified for Sport® products, including Advanced Pre-Workout ($55), Plant Protein ($49), offered in Chocolate and Vanilla, and Daily Electrolytes ($40). Designed with clinically studied ingredients, evidence-based formulations, and uncompromising quality, the products support hydration, energy, fueling, and recovery as part of a complete performance system trusted by professional athletes and active individuals alike.

"Athletes today have more choices than ever, but more options don't always mean more confidence," said Mary Beech, Chief Growth Officer at Thorne. "At Thorne, we believe performance starts with trust – trust in science, trust in the ingredients, and trust that what you're putting in your body will help support your goals. Cade embodies that same commitment to discipline, consistency, and continuous improvement, making him the ideal partner to bring this campaign to life."

The Sports Performance campaign, created by international creative studio, P3, and directed by Grammy Award winning director Jack Begert, will run August 10-November 1 launching with a comprehensive set of video and still assets including three :30s product chapter films and one :30s combined hero film across digital out-of-home (DOOH), connected TV, display, paid search, YouTube, social media, and influencer marketing. DOOH will be active in four markets including Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, and Miami.

For more information about Thorne, its Sports Performance portfolio, and the new campaign, visit www.Thorne.com.

About Thorne®:

Thorne is the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions built to connect the science of performance with the science of people. As the top recommended clinical brand by health-care practitioners, Thorne offers a comprehensive range of nutritional supplements and innovative technology tools including Taia™ – Thorne's AI-powered wellness advisor – empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness journey with confidence. Founded in 1984, Thorne develops products with high-quality ingredients, guided by clinical research and an in-house team of doctors, researchers, and scientists to ensure every formula meets rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. Thorne maintains a vertically integrated model, setting the industry standard for supplement manufacturing at its own facility in South Carolina. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, 100+ professional sports teams and multiple U.S. National Teams, and over seven million consumers, Thorne is a trusted partner bringing scientific rigor to everyday health and wellness. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

SOURCE Thorne