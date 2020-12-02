Thorne Research, Inc. Challenges the Validity of U.S. Patent of Pharmaceutical Compositions of Nicotinamide Riboside

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne Research, Inc., yesterday filed a petition for inter partes review at the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board to challenge Claim 2 of U.S. Patent No. 8,383,086, which relates to pharmaceutical compositions of nicotinamide riboside. The owner of U.S. Patent No. 8,383,086 is Dartmouth College, which has licensed the patent's rights to ChromaDex, Inc.

U.S. Patent No. 8,383,086 has been previously challenged before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Elysium Health, Inc., which resulted in the cancellation of all of the patent's issued claims except for Claim 2. Thorne Research's petition for inter partes review uses a different legal strategy to challenge Claim 2, and Thorne is confident in the strength of the legal arguments presented in its petition.

