Thorn's Safer Named a 2024 Marketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program Honoree

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorn, a nonprofit that builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse, proudly announces that its solution Safer has been recognized as a 2024 Marketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program Honoree . This prestigious designation highlights Safer's impactful role in protecting content-hosting platforms from the risks of hosting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and other forms of child sexual exploitation.

The Marketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program identifies and celebrates solution providers like Thorn who have demonstrated exceptional ability to innovate and implement strategies that effectively mitigate digital risks. Thorn's Safer was selected after a rigorous evaluation process, including detailed case study submissions reviewed by the Marketplace Risk Advisory Board.

Safer is a leading solution designed to detect, review and report child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across digital platforms. This tool not only identifies verified CSAM through sophisticated hashing and matching technology but also protects human moderators by shielding them from direct exposure to harmful content.

"Being named a Marketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program Honoree is a testament to our team's expertise in developing strategic and innovative technological solutions to address online child sexual abuse and exploitation at scale," said Julie Cordua, CEO at Thorn. "We remain steadfast in our efforts to empower digital platforms with solutions and resources they need to ensure their spaces are safe for all users, especially children."

This recognition by Marketplace Risk not only underscores Thorn's continued leadership in child safety technology but also reinforces the crucial role of building new technologies to advance and protect child safety in the digital age.

To learn more about Thorn, visit thorn.org .

To learn more about Thorn's Safer solution for platforms, visit safer.io .

About Thorn

Thorn is a nonprofit that builds technology to defend children from sexual abuse. Founded in 2012, the organization develops products and programs that empower digital platforms and individuals to protect children from harm. Thorn's initiatives have assisted the tech industry in identifying and reporting millions of child sexual abuse files across the internet, connected law enforcement and NGOs with vital information to accelerate case resolutions, and provided crucial digital safety resources to parents and children. For more information, visit thorn.org.

SOURCE Thorn