Thornton Tomasetti Announces Management Evolution Fueling Firm's Plan to Be Global Leader of Change and Innovation in AEC Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In pursuit of its goal to become the global driver of change and innovation in the industries it serves, Thornton Tomasetti's board of directors announces the latest evolution in its leadership as the firm marks its 70th anniversary. The more than 1,500 engineers, scientists, architects and other professionals collaborating from over 50 offices internationally on the design and performance of structures, materials and systems are led by an executive team with more than 150 years combined dedication to the firm.

Michael Squarzini, co-CEO Peter DiMaggio, co-CEO

As of January 1, 2020, New York-based Managing Director Peter DiMaggio and Managing Principal Michael Squarzini become co-CEOs, with current CEO & Chairman Tom Scarangello assuming the role of Executive Chairman. Washington, DC-based Managing Principal Wayne Stocks becomes President. Stocks, along with San Francisco-based Managing Director Gary Panariello, now co-lead the firm's business units.

Raymond Daddazio, who currently serves as President, will become Senior Consultant. He will support the development of services for clients in the federal market sector, guide the success of transportation/infrastructure-related initiatives, and continue his participation in the firm's R&D and innovation efforts. He will also serve as chairman-elect of the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Pete, Mike, Wayne and Gary to their new roles," said Scarangello. "Their leadership, expertise and teamwork will be critical to the success of our five-year plan and move us all closer to achieving our ultimate goal of being a leader of change and innovation in our industries."

The new executive team, who all serve on the company's board, will lead the firm's plan to drive innovation based on four key components that all serve to strengthen the enduring organization and its delivery of services: Vitality, ingenuity, expanding opportunity and people.

DiMaggio is a 25-year veteran of Thornton Tomasetti and Weidlinger Associates, where he began his career. He is a recognized expert in special structures and protective design and security, directing many of the firm's high-profile and challenging assignments worldwide, including more than 75 embassies, federal facilities and courthouses. He has also served as structural and blast consultant to legal teams on the adequacy of protective design. An All-American soccer player while at Columbia University, he still enjoys coaching and playing the sport as well as training in the martial art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Recruited by Thornton Tomasetti straight out of college, Squarzini has more than 25 years of experience in structural analysis, design and review of a wide variety of building types, including sports venues, commercial buildings, and education and healthcare facilities. An avid golfer and self-proclaimed baseball fanatic, he is past president of the Structural Engineers Association of New York, has taught at Cornell University, Princeton University and Manhattan College, serves as Vice Chair of the NYC Building Code Committee and sits on the Manhattan College Engineering Board of Advisors.

Stocks has more than 25 years of experience in structural design, construction and project management for new buildings and historic structures. He has collaborated with private-sector and government clients on a diverse portfolio of education, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, office and mixed-use projects. The photography and motorcycle enthusiast is on the board of governors of the Thornton Tomasetti Foundation and is passionate about sharing the excitement of engineering with elementary and middle school students. Prior to joining Thornton Tomasetti in 1992, he served in the Peace Corps designing farm structures in Nepal.

Panariello is an expert in forensic engineering and seismic evaluation with more than 20 years of experience in the research, design, investigation and construction of complex structures of all types. A specialist in emergency response, structural failure evaluation and the dynamics of structures subjected to earthquakes, hurricanes and man-made events, he co-authored the chapter "The Engineering Investigation Process" in the Forensic Structural Engineering Handbook, published by McGraw-Hill. Among his first assignments at the firm was working on site as part of the World Trade Center disaster response. He has served as an adjunct professor at Columbia University and provided expert testimony on a wide variety of structural failure investigations.

Scarangello, Squarzini, DiMaggio, Stocks and Panariello defined the four key components of Thornton Tomasetti's five-year plan as:

Vitality: During the next five years, Thornton Tomasetti will focus on exploring new options, renewing its strategy and growing sustainably. It will pursue innovative ideas and bring them to fruition by creating tools and techniques necessary to lead its industries in both creativity and automation. Thornton Tomasetti is already speeding down the path of artificial intelligence and machine learning, freeing up project teams to drive creativity.

Ingenuity: Ingenuity is the fusion of innovation with creativity, taking a wide range of skills and intelligently applying them to solve clients' biggest challenges. "We will drive ingenuity into all of our services," said Scarangello. "By evolving to take advantage of the rapid rate of change in our industry, we will ensure that our practices and services remain fresh and relevant, contributing to the success of our clients."

Expanding Opportunity: Growth is critical to the firm's ability to invest in the next generation of talent, provide Thornton Tomasetti employees with challenging opportunities, and stay ahead of client expectations. Highlights of the firm's strategy include a focus on serving clients in the aviation and federal sectors and in emerging areas such as life sciences, security and resilience, as well as rapidly growing locations outside the U.S.

People: Since diversity drives innovation, Thornton Tomasetti's leaders are dedicated to increasing inclusion and diversity among the firm's staff, management, owners and board of directors. These initiatives aim to cultivate a welcoming and rewarding environment where everyone is empowered to make change and achieve their full potential throughout their Thornton Tomasetti career journey. The plan calls for investing in continuous learning to expand and nurture staff and future leaders, while supporting opportunities for everyone at the firm to give back to their communities.

About Thornton Tomasetti

Thornton Tomasetti optimizes the design and performance of structures, materials and systems for projects of every size and level of complexity. An employee-owned organization of engineers, scientists, architects and other professionals collaborating from offices worldwide, we support clients by drawing on the diverse expertise of our integrated practices. We are committed to be a sustainable and enduring organization and the global driver of innovation in our industry.

Follow Us On

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/22520

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThorntonTomasetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ttinc

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ThorntonTomasetti

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thorntontomasetti/

CONTACT:

Great Ink Communications – 212-741-2977

Eric Gerard/Lindsay Church/Francisco Miranda

Thornton Tomasetti, Inc. – 917-661-7800

James M. Kent 221563@email4pr.com

SOURCE Thornton Tomasetti

Related Links

http://www.thorntontomasetti.com

