Thornton Township High School District 205 Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

Illinois School District Integrates Leading Proactive Solution to Protect Students and Staff Against Gun-Related Threats

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced the deployment of its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution by Illinois' Thornton Township High School District 205. The district has added ZeroEyes to its multi-layered safety program to help mitigate the threat of gun-related violence.

District 205 serves more than 5,500 students and employs nearly 300 staff across three high schools: Thornridge in Dolton, Thornton in Harvey, and Thornwood in South Holland. The district is committed to empowering minds, inspiring futures, and preparing students for college, career readiness, and lifelong learning. In addition to ZeroEyes, the schools are equipped with metal detectors, on-site security personnel, and security cameras throughout each building.

"Keeping our students and staff safe is a responsibility we take seriously every day," said Dr. Nathaniel Cunningham, Jr., Superintendent of Thornton Township High School District 205. "Adding ZeroEyes strengthens our layered approach to campus safety by helping us quickly detect and verify a visibly brandished weapon and alert the right people so we can act fast."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and school security teams, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

"We're proud to support District 205 in strengthening their already comprehensive approach to campus safety," said Mike Lahiff, co-founder and CEO of ZeroEyes. "Every second matters in an active threat situation, and our technology is designed to deliver rapid, actionable intelligence that helps schools and law enforcement respond faster and more effectively."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes