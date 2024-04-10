Thorntons Breaks Ground on First Store in the Markham, IL Community

Apr 10, 2024, 14:30 ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT |
Thorntons will kick-off construction of its first Markham location with a groundbreaking ceremony this Friday.
WHO |
Lisa Blalock, President, Thorntons
WHEN |
Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. CT
WHERE |
3148 West 159th St., Markham, IL
MORE |
Thorntons is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its first store in Markham, Illinois. Mayor Roger Agpawa, Economic Development Director Derrick Champion and Thorntons President Lisa Blalock will conduct an official groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. CT to celebrate the construction of the first Thorntons store and becoming a part of the Markham community. Many city officials have worked hard with the Thorntons team to get us to this ground breaking moment. The new store location will be a welcome addition for our brand and for the residents of Markham.
The facility is set to be 5,500 square feet on a 3.17 acre lot and will feature a number of amenities to serve on-the-go Guests including:
Thorntons invites the community to celebrate its groundbreaking ceremony on Friday at 10:30 a.m. At Thorntons, it is very important to us that we are our Team Members' favorite place to work and we are pleased to share that this new store brings 20 new jobs to the area—and 20 new Team Members to the Thorntons family. The city of Markham will be able to count on the Thorntons team to serve the community and its residents 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
About Thorntons
Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages, and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons' mission is to be people's favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people's favorite place to work. Thorntons has its own transportation fleet and food commissary. Thorntons has a passion for giving back to the communities where Guests and Team Members live and work. Thorntons volunteers make their communities better through community service, humanitarian day events and fundraising projects. Learn more about Thorntons by visiting www.mythorntons.com. Connect with Thorntons on Facebook www.facebook.com/thorntonsllc, Instagram @thorntons_llc and Twitter @ThorntonsLLC.
