Thorogood Launches Work Boots for Women

Thorogood, a leading manufacturer of high-quality work boots since 1892, is pleased to announce the launch of our women's work boot collection, available now. Built on the same safety standards and superior quality that customers have come to expect from Thorogood boots over the years, these boots provide both protection and comfort for women in demanding jobs.

The Thorogood women's boot collection joins the prestigious American Heritage Series , known for its exceptional craftsmanship and durability. They feature the same moc toe and American full-grain leather upper as other boots in the iconic series, ensuring both flexibility and comfort. And, like others of the series, these boots are made in the USA at Weinbrenner shops in Wisconsin, with a combination of U.S. and globally sourced components.

Thorogood understands the importance of safety in the workplace, and the women's work boot collection is no exception. These boots for women meet ASTM safety standards for slip resistance, oil resistance, puncture resistance, and electrical-hazard (EH) resistance. They offer a non-safety toe with a wedge sole, or a steel toe with a 90-degree heel. With these boots, women can feel confident and protected no matter the job site.

Unlike some competitors who simply resize men's boots, Thorogood uses purpose-built women's lasts (a footwear form the boot is built around). This ensures a proper fit for women's feet, which typically have higher arches than men's. With boots specifically made for them, women can trust that they'll be both protected and comfortable throughout their workday.

As the demand for women's work boots continues to grow, Thorogood is proud to introduce this latest dedicated collection for women, providing them with the same level of quality and durability that Thorogood is known for across trades and job sites.

With more than 130 years of experience crafting the highest quality American-made boots, Thorogood brings its renowned craftsmanship, durability, and style to this women's work boot collection.

With the same safety standards and high-quality that customers expect, these boots are a testament to Thorogood's commitment to providing exceptional footwear for workers in demanding jobs. No matter the type of work - electrician, plumber, technician, mechanic, construction worker, or any other challenging job - women can rely on Thorogood to deliver the best work boots: safe, stylish, and built to last.

