ThoroughCare Ranks No. 854 on Inc. Magazine's List of 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoroughCare, an integrated healthcare solutions company that supports physician and patient engagement, care coordination, and preventative care, ranks number 854 of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, according to Inc. Magazine. The publication's annual list features some of the most successful high-growth small businesses within America's most dynamic economic segment.

Ranked 854 for 2021 ThoroughCare CEO Dan Godla (right) and COO Earl Hutz (left)

The coveted award arrives within a year of lively expansion for ThoroughCare. Of the 5000 businesses included on Inc. Magazine's list, ThoroughCare stands as the 116th fastest-growing software enterprise, as well as the 5th best performing company in the Pittsburgh metro region.

"ThoroughCare is thrilled to be recognized by the Inc. 5000, which underscores our continued acceleration despite the challenge of a global pandemic," said Dan Godla, chief executive officer and founder, ThoroughCare. "With well-established solutions, a growing team, and a new office within the heart of Pittsburgh, COVID-19 did little to slow our progress."

"Thank you to the more than 550 U.S. clinics who rely on our solutions to engage patients in a changing and challenging healthcare environment," Godla added. "And, to the hard work of our amazing team to ensure our customers have continuous access to innovative new solutions despite the pandemic."

Inclusion on Inc. Magazine's list is not a small accomplishment. It is a hallmark of doing something right.

"When I founded ThoroughCare 8 years ago, I hoped that our small startup would have such a positive impact for patients and their providers," Godla said. "We set out to build the most 'clinician-friendly' software on the market. This year was proof that our solution is exactly what doctors need to take patient care to the next level."

Some of today's most familiar brands, such as Microsoft, Grubhub, Intuit, LinkedIn and Under Armour, were included when they were independent, private companies.

Inc. Magazine's 2021 list is based on three-year revenue growth rates. To qualify, each ranked company must have:

Generated revenue by March 31, 2017 and made at least $100,000 in revenue that year.

and made at least in revenue that year. Met a minimum revenue threshold of $2 million in 2020.

in 2020. Be privately held, based in the U.S., and independently owned.

"Inc. Magazine's acknowledgement is a testament to the efforts of our team of best-in-class professionals and partners, who are driven by a passion to improve the quality of healthcare for people," Earl Hutz, chief operating officer of ThoroughCare, said.

"As they transition to value-based healthcare models, forward-thinking medical providers are demanding solutions that will help them improve the patient experience, integrate care coordination, offer preventative health programs and better target at-risk populations," Hutz added.

"ThoroughCare's capabilities as a platform, with features designed by clinicians for clinicians, and aligned to a market shift toward virtual/home-centric health, has enabled us to meet this demand."

The complete results of Inc. Magazine's 2021 list includes company profiles and an interactive database.

About ThoroughCare

ThoroughCare enables thriving practices and healthy patients. We believe software should improve the quality of care a person receives, as well as streamline the administration process for providers. That is why our intuitive solutions, designed by clinicians for clinicians, are built to engage physicians and consumers, enable integrated, coordinated care, and help inform next best actions.

For more information, contact ThoroughCare at: https://www.thoroughcare.net/contact or Dan Godia (844) 842-6422, [email protected]

