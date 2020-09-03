ThoroughCare Wins Client Experience Award at 2020 Allscripts Developer Summit

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoroughCare received the Client Experience award at the recent Allscripts Developer Summit for building significant partnerships with clients and always putting the client first to improve their experience.

Allscripts

With the integration into Allscripts electronic health record platform, clients can instantaneously share patient data between ThoroughCare and Allscripts platforms. Clients can automate care plans by importing in medications, allergies, lab results, patient vitals, and chronic conditions. Care plan summaries and completed claims can then be easily sent back to Allscripts with the push of a button.

ThoroughCare considers client relationships as true partnerships, offering personal, hands-on assistance from the first conversation with a client on through successful operation of care management programs. Building those partnerships through trust and transparency, ThoroughCare keeps a focus on client needs.

"Our clients are the most important part of ThoroughCare," said Dan Godla, CEO and founder of ThoroughCare. "Client resources are direct connections to their patient population. It's our utmost responsibility to provide our clients with the support they need within ThoroughCare to improve user experience, ultimately providing the patients with the support they deserve."

"ThoroughCare is aptly named," said Tina Joros, Vice President & General Manager, Open & Allscripts Practice Financial Platform. "Their software offers the tools needed for providers to deliver the highest-quality care while their staff gives extensive, personalized support with each practice they work with."

Allscripts is a leader in EHR interoperability and healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results across an Open platform. Featuring the industry's most innovative Healthcare IT developers, the award-winning Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) speeds time from innovation to implementation to help increase productivity, deliver higher-quality, more personalized care, seamlessly integrate devices, manage population health and much more. Allscripts clients can learn more about ThoroughCare on the Allscripts Application Store.

About ThoroughCare

ThoroughCare helps to simplify Care Management and Wellness Programs through intuitive software solutions that focus on improving the quality of life for all. We are a team of healthcare entrepreneurs, clinicians, and technologists with over 400 clients across the country. Our software revolves around a Patient-Centered Care Plan, with content designed by our clinical staff and workflows designed to keep patients engaged and healthy. For more information, visit www.thoroughcare.net.

Contact

Dan Godla, Thoroug Care, Inc., [email protected], (844) 842-6422

SOURCE ThoroughCare, Inc.