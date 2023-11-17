Thor's Skyr Taps Blendid to Debut First Skyr Robotic Smoothie Kiosks

First Thor's Skyr By Blendid Locations Slated to Open This Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendid ®, a robotic food service solutions leader, today announced that Thor's Skyr , the American-made skyr brand using innovative Icelandic methods developed over 1000 years and all natural ingredients, will open its first autonomous robotic kiosk locations powered by Blendid technology later this year. The Thor's Skyr by Blendid locations will be the first robotic kiosks in the United States to offer skyr-based smoothies to consumers.

"We're thrilled to give skyr-lovers more ways to enjoy our refreshing and nutritious products on the go, and our first robotic kiosks will serve our new lactose-free formula skyr blended smoothies," said Unnar Beck Danielsson, CEO and co-founder, Thor's Skyr. "As we continue to introduce consumers to the innovative protein-packed benefits of Thor's Skyr, Blendid's robotic kiosks will help us scale faster and expand the reach of our product line."

Available in over 1,600 stores nationwide, Thor's Skyr was founded by actors Terry Crews, Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and Dylan Sprouse alongside Icelandic entrepreneur and restaurant veteran Unnar Beck Danielsson. With more protein and less sugar than yogurt, Thor's Skyr's fan-favorite plain flavor has 21 grams of protein per 6-ounce cup, while the flavored offerings contain 18 grams of protein – providing consumers with a delicious variety of flavors with no added sugar.

Leveraging Blendid's contactless food automation platform foodOS®, a patented machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence-enabled system, the Thor's Skyr by Blendid kiosks will make healthy quick-serve food options made on-demand and customized to meet individual preferences accessible in more locations for consumers. Blendid kiosks can be accessible 24-hours a day, seven days a week as location traffic demands.

"AI-powered robotic solutions are helping the food service industry evolve. Consumers want quick, fresh and nutritious food options at all hours, but that puts tremendous pressure on food industry operators to try to manage staffing, supply and operational requirements," said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. "As we continue to drive the health-conscious reinvention of fast food, our robotic smoothie kiosks are helping food innovators like the Thor's Skyr team deliver the fast, customizable and nutritious on-the-go food choices that consumers crave."

More details on locations and specific Thor's Skyr smoothie kiosk menu offerings will be made available as plans are finalized.

About Thor's Skyr

Thor's Skyr is an American company founded by Dylan Sprouse, Hafþór Björnsson, Unnar Daníelsson, and Terry Crews, which produces skyr proudly made in the USA using methods developed in Iceland. Thor's Skyr is made in Pennsylvania using unique and innovative Icelandic methods and technology and all natural ingredients, with milk sourced from a cooperative of premium dairy producers. The Thor's Skyr method for making skyr instead of yogurt results in higher protein, less sugar, and a thick satisfying texture with only 2% fat. Thor's Skyr is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a late-night snack. Available in seven flavors: plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, coffee, key lime, and coconut. For more information, including nutritional information and a store locator, visit www.thorsskyr.com .

About Blendid

Sunnyvale-based Blendid is revolutionizing the future of food service with its proprietary food automation platform (foodOS™), which efficiently and safely prepares and serves a range of healthy, fresh, and delicious food. A pioneer of the future of food service, Blendid's first concept in the market is an autonomous, contactless kiosk that uses robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence, and healthy ingredients to create delicious smoothies that are customized to meet the unique health and dietary preferences of each consumer. Founded in 2015 by seasoned Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Vipin Jain, Venki Ayalur, and Vijay Dodd, Blendid is improving the consumer experience by offering safe, cost-effective, and personalized food on-demand, while also reducing complexities and costs for the operators. Visit www.blendid.com for more information and to learn about how to license a Blendid kiosk for your location.

