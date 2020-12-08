Thorson Specialty Insurance Announces Stacey Schwenk as Chief Underwriting Officer

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorson Specialty, a California-based Managing General Agent (MGA) focused on end-to-end specialty insurance services, has announced the promotion of Stacey Schwenk to Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO).

Schwenk began working with Thorson Companies in 1987, most recently as Head Underwriting Manager. She has proven her strong operational and procedural skills specifically with new and renewal business in the hospitality, real estate development, and petroleum dealer and auto service programs.

As Chief Underwriting Officer, she will continue to manage the Thorson Specialty operational and IT functions along with its personnel. Her responsibilities have extended to loss cause analysis to identify claims trends within specific classes and niches. Schwenk will also manage policy form management and risk quality review.

"Stacey is an incredible fit for Thorson Specialty's C-suite, and we're honored to have her continue with us as we pursue our mission to transform the specialty insurance experience," said David Thorson, President.

"Her insurance knowledge and underwriting expertise has helped us grow and expand through our 35 years in business."

Schwenk brings over 30 years of experience in underwriting profitability and operations and program management to the position. Prior to this current role, she served as a Program Manager of Petroleum Dealers Program, where she was responsible for underwriting petroleum gas haulers, gasoline stations, and oil and gas distribution.

"Specialty insurance has gained tremendous traction over the last few years because of its high-risk, high-reward aspect and product flexibility. People are recognizing the need to protect unique items that aren't covered under a standard insurance policy."

She concludes with, "I'm looking forward to the growth new technological tools will bring to Thorson Specialty and the space in terms of speed and the ability to make timely decisions about risks."

About Thorson Specialty Insurance Services

Thorson Specialty Insurance Services is an experienced Managing General Agent (MGA) providing end-to-end specialty insurance services to our exclusive list of broker partners. Programs are underwritten by A-Rated carriers on an admitted and non-admitted basis. If you would like more information, please visit thorsonins.com/specialty-programs.

